French Council Members
ECFR has brought together a distinguished Council of over one hundred and sixty Members – politicians, decision makers, thinkers and business people from the EU’s member states and candidate countries – which meets once a year as a full body. Through geographical and thematic task forces, members provide ECFR staff with advice and feedback on policy ideas and help with ECFR’s activities within their own countries. The Council is chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen.
- Alexandre Adam – Member of the Council of State; former Europe Advisor to French President Macron
- Laurence Boone – Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Santander France
- Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of École Normale Supérieure, Paris Sciences et Lettres
- David Cvach – Permanent Representative of France to NATO
- Thierry Déau – CEO, Meridiam
- Nathalie Delapalme – Director, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
- Anne-Marie Descôtes – Ambassador of France to Italy
- Muriel Domenach – Former Ambassador to NATO; Counsellor at the Cours des Comptes
- Ismaël Emelien – Author; former Special Advisor for strategy and communication to the President of France; Co-Founder, En Marche!
- Nathalie Errard – Senior Vice President for European Affairs, Airbus
- Nicole Gnesotto – Vice-President of the Jacques Delors Institute, Professor at the CNAM, President of the IHEDN
- Gilles Gressani – President, Group of Geopolitical Studies & Director, Le Grand Continent
- Jean-Marie Guéhenno – Senior Adviser, Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue; former President and CEO, International Crisis Group; former Under-Secretary-General, Peacekeeping Operations, UN Geneva
- Elisabeth Guigou – Former French Deputy, President, Anna Lindh Foundation
- Fabienne Hara – International Crisis Group, Former Vice-President of the Paris Peace Forum
- Sylvie Kauffmann – Editorial Director, Le Monde
- Aurore Lalucq – Member of the European Parliament
- Pascal Lamy – Honorary President, Notre Europe; Chairman, Paris Peace Forum; former Director-General of the WTO; former EU Commissioner
- Jean-David Levitte – former Sherpa to the President of the French Republic; former Ambassador of France to the United States
- Nathalie Loiseau – Member of the European Parliament
- Rym Momtaz – Editor in chief, Carnegie Europe’s blog Strategic Europe; former Elysée correspondent, Politico
- Amélie de Montchalin – President Cours des Comptes
- Natalie Nougayrède – Columnist, leader writer, foreign affairs commentator, the Guardian
- Cédric O – former Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications
- Delphine O – Ambassador, Secretary General of the UN Women Global Forum, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs; former Member of Parliament
- Christine Ockrent – Commentator and writer; Presenter of ‘Affaires Etrangères’, France Culture Radio
- Garance Pineau – Director General, Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF)
- Jean Pisani-Ferry – Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute; former Director, Prime Minister’s Economic Policy Planning Staff
- Rémy Rioux – CEO, Agence Française de Développement
- Justin Vaïsse – Director General, Paris Peace Forum; former Director of Policy Planning Staff, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France
- Shahin Vallée – Senior Fellow, Alfred von Oppenheim Center for European Policy Studies; PhD Candidate, London School of Economics and Political Science
- Pierre Vimont – Senior Advisor, Rasmussen Global; former Secretary General, European External Action Service; former Ambassador of France to the United States
