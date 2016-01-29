ECFR’s World in 30 Minutes: Scorecard 2016

Susi Dennison
Mark Leonard
Kadri Liik
Almut Möller
Fredrik Wesslau

ECFR's director Mark Leonard speaks to diplomat Robert Cooper and ECFR policy fellows Susi Dennison, Almut Moeller, Kadri Liik, and Fredrik Wesslau, about ECFR's Foreign Policy Scorecard 2016, its results and future prospects. 

You can find the publication here.

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