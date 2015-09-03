ECFR’s World in 30 Minutes: Refugee Crisis

Susi Dennison
Josef Janning
Mark Leonard
Dick Oosting

ECFR's director Mark Leonard speaks to ECFR's CEO Dick Oosting, experts Susi Dennison and Josef Janning, about how the different EU countries deal with the crisis, Germany's role and how other countries might respond.

Bookshelf:

Geopolitics and democracy in the Middle East by Kristina Kausch

Picture: Flickr/EC/ECHO

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