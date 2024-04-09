Ukrainian Victory. How to bring sustainable peace back to Europe
The event, organised by the Embassy of Ukraine in Rome and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Rome in cooperation with the Italian Federation for Human Rights (FIDU) and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) will discuss the current situation in Ukraine in a closed-door roundtable, with the participation of visiting Ukrainian experts
The event, organised by the Embassy of Ukraine in Rome and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Rome in cooperation with the Italian Federation for Human Rights (FIDU) and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) discusses the current situation in Ukraine in a closed-door roundtable, with the participation of visiting Ukrainian experts.
The focus is on Ukraine’s frontline situation, sustainable peace, long-term security guarantees and NATO, and confiscation of Russian assets.
Agenda
Speakers:
Dr. Olena Halushka, Head of Board and Co-Founder of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory, Board Member of the Ukrainian NGO “Anti-corruption Action Center”
Dr. Hanna Hopko, Board member and Co-Founder of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory, Chairwoman of the National Interests Advocacy Network “ANTS”, expert in advocacy on Russian expansionism and hybrid warfare
Alyona Getmanchuk, Founder and Director of the New Europe Center
Leonid Litra, Senior Research Fellow at the New Europe Center
Iryna Krasnoshtan, Senior Program Manager, International Center for Ukrainian Victory
Moderators:
Dr. Eleonora Mongelli, Vice President, Italian Federation for Human Rights
Teresa Coratella, Program Manager, European Council of Foreign Relations