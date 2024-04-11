Tech Summit, 3rd Edition – The rising technological influence in the next multipolar world
Following the success of the 2022 and 2023 editions, the 2024 Tech Summit continues to foster dialogue on EU’s role in technological competition and the needed actions in a multilateral context in relation to technology, defence and security
Following the success of the 2022 and 2023 editions, the 2024 Tech Summit continues to foster dialogue on EU’s role in technological competition and the needed actions in a multilateral context in relation to technology, defence and security. The recent opening of new theatres of conflict has shed light on how technology, and the affirmation of cybernetic dominance, play a leading role in both the security and defence fields, involving the industrial sector and bringing out new threats to human rights. Great space is also given to the aspect of regional connectivity and infrastructure and how they are a vehicle for challenges and opportunities in the geopolitical context.
We discuss these issues together with colleagues from the Turin community of policymakers and stakeholders, Italian and European ECFR experts, stakeholders, analysts from the main European think tanks, and ECFR Council Members.
The initiative is organised by the Rome Office of ECFR, with the support of Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Sparkle.
The discussion is in English, under Chatham House rule.
Agenda
DAY 1 – April 10th, 2024
19:30 – 21:30 Dinner discussion: AI and Ethics
In an increasingly tech-driven world, a reflection on the ethical, regulatory, and policy implications that arise
from the development of AI becomes more and more important. This panel will explore the intertwined interplay between AI and ethics, looking at both benefits and challenges this link may unveil. Which are the implications for global politics and our societies? Which are the risks and benefits that might emerge?
DAY 2 – April 11th, 2024
09:30 – 10:45 PANEL 1: Time Is Ticking: The EU as a Multilateral Tech Actor
Fast-developing technologies affect the global balance of power and the EU needs a strategy that ensures not being trapped and that aims at reducing its dependence on other countries on critical supply chains and at building multilateral technology alliances which suits its interests. With the US-China tech competition, the UN Global Digital Compact, and the Italian presidency of the G7, can the EU play an agenda-setting role?
11:00 – 12:15 PANEL 2: Surrounded by conflicts: EU-NATO defense and technology cooperation
With the Russian war on Ukraine, the EU and NATO have strengthened cooperation on crisis management, capability development, political consultations. However, grey areas remain on technological issues, where Europe’s dependence on the US could increase in case of a potential Washington return to unilateralism. This panel will explore the need for stronger cooperation between Washington and the EU.
12:15 – 13:30 PANEL 3: Connectivity wars: challenges and opportunities of new technological corridors
The infrastructural domain, digital and physical, is increasingly part of global power competition with several projects aimed at reshaping global value chains or gaining leverage abroad, especially in relations with the Global South. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) – supported by the EU and the US – is the latest effort to push back against the Chinese BRI and offer an alternative route.