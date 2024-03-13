BERLIN-MADRID-PARIS-ROME Quadrilateral Dialogue – Europe in the post-US elections scenario
Building on the success and results of the 2023 Project “France-Italy-Germany Trilateral Dialogue: in Pursuit of a common agenda”, the 2024 Quadrilateral Project will continue to promote intra-European dialogue between capitals, extending last year’s trilateral format to Spain
Building on the success and results of the 2023 Project “France-Italy-Germany Trilateral Dialogue: in Pursuit of a common agenda“, launched by the ECFR Paris office with the contribution and support of ECFR Rome and Berlin offices, the 2024 Quadrilateral Project, organised by the Rome office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), continues to promote intra-European dialogue between capitals, extending last year’s trilateral format to Spain. The opening to a quadrilateral format aims to explore opportunities for cooperation on different strategic issues and geographical priorities of the 4 capitals, seeking points of convergence for cooperation based on established and inclusive dialogue practices.
The exercise focuses on the topic “Europe in the post-US elections scenario” from the 4 capitals’ perspective, through two main sessions of discussion:
– Transatlantic Defense and Security cooperation after US elections
– Future of Europe between integration and enlargement
The project involves the 4 Policy Planners of France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, the 4 Heads of the ECFR national offices involved, Arturo Varvelli (Rome), Josè Ignacio Torreblanca (Madrid), Celia Belin (Paris) and Jana Puglierin (Berlin), and a selected group of experts from the four countries.
The debate takes place in English, under Chatham House rules.
Agenda
Session 1 – The calm after the storm: Transatlantic Defense and Security cooperation after the US elections
In the run-up to a new US presidency, which prospects are on the horizon for transatlantic cooperation?
Will there be a strengthening or weakening of security cooperation? The main focus of the next European
Commission should be common defence. With what prospects and constraints? How can the concept
of strategic autonomy be developed in the field of defence and industrial cooperation.
Session 2 – Turning 29: the bigger, the better? Europe’s future between integration and enlargement
How will support for Ukraine change after US elections? The EU may find itself more alone in the face of
the Russian threat if Trump or a Republican is elected. How can the EU equip itself in time? With the
formal start of the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova and the granting of candidate status to
Georgia, what future lies ahead for EU enlargement? What will be the repercussions for the European
integration process? Is the EU ready to meet the challenges of enlargement while strengthening internal
governance mechanisms to be faster and more effective in the face of threats?
Policy Planners Session – Connecting the dots: what prospects of cooperation for a France-Italy-Germany-Spain Quadrilateral Dialogue?
Based on the results of the 2023 Trilateral Dialogue, what added value would a quadrilateral format
bringt o the promotion of long-term relations among the four capitals? How can Berlin, Madrid, Paris
and Rome better explore opportunities and points of convergence for cooperation among themselves
and with other European capitals? Based on what inclusive dialogue practices?