Ukraine in the age of unpeace with Fiona Hill
Fiona Hill and Mark Leonard talk to Jason Cowley talk to about the new paperback edition of Mark Leonard’s latest book, “The Age of Unpeace”, in light of the war in Ukraine
In July, Mark Leonard launched the newly released paperback edition of his book – “The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict” (Penguin) – with a brand-new essay on the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical impact. Together with Fiona Hill, senior fellow at Brookings, and Jason Cowley, editor-in-chief of the New Statesman, he discusses a new way of looking at the origins of the war in Ukraine, the way it is being conducted and the implications for global (geo-)politics. Is the “Age of Unpeace” just another term for a cold war? And will global challenges – like climate change – in the end still bind us together? Or does the “Unpeace” era make us even less able to tackle those?
The material for this podcast was recorded on 8 July 2022.
Available here: The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict
