Ukraine in the age of unpeace with Fiona Hill 

In July, Mark Leonard launched the newly released paperback edition of his book – “The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict” (Penguin) – with a brand-new essay on the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical impact. Together with Fiona Hill, senior fellow at Brookings, and Jason Cowley, editor-in-chief of the New Statesman, he discusses a new way of looking at the origins of the war in Ukraine, the way it is being conducted and the implications for global (geo-)politics. Is the “Age of Unpeace” just another term for a cold war? And will global challenges – like climate change – in the end still bind us together? Or does the “Unpeace” era make us even less able to tackle those?

The material for this podcast was recorded on 8 July 2022.

Available here: The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict

Learn more about “The Age of Unpeace”:

Bookshelf