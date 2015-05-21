Israel’s bus segregation row and Netanyahu’s new political challenges

Daniel Levy
President, US/Middle East Project

With only a few months following his election victory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is faced with his first crisis over a discriminatory pilot scheme that would've seen Palestinian workers banned from using Israeli buses in the occupied West Bank. The proposal has been scrapped. However, as ECFR's director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme, Daniel Levy argues, the government Netanyahu has put together will see on a number of occasions “this kind of visible ugliness floating to the surface in ways that people have tried to gloss over in the past”.

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