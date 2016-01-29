ECFR Scorecard 2016 Special – Multilateral Issues and Crisis Management

Richard Gowan
Associate Senior Policy Fellow

Richard Gowan, Senior Policy Fellow at ECFR and Professor at Columbia University, explains why the EU received a B- for how it dealt with multilateral issues and crisis management, and what the outlook for the coming year is.

You can find the Scorecard 2016 publication here.

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