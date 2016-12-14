What future for NATO-Russia relations?
What next?
Guests
Introductory Remarks, Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, President, IAI
Kadri LIIK, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Alberto NEGRI, Journalist, Il Sole 24 Ore
Robert PSZCZEL, Acting Director of NATO Information Office in Moscow
Nathalie TOCCI, Deputy Director, IAI; ECFR Council Member
Chaired by
Fredrik WESSLAU, Director of the Wider Europe Programme, ECFR
Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine and Syria has highlighted a systemic clash between Russia and the West. This clash has created a dangerous and unpredictable situation for Europe. NATO responded at the Warsaw Summit in June 2016 by showing a united front and boosting its deterrence capabilities. Six months later, how has the NATO-Russia relationship evolved? What will be the impact on European security of a Trump Administration? Can we expect a rapprochement between the US and Russia and what would this mean for European security? What does this mean for the future of NATO-Russia relations?
The event will be organized with NATO support and in partnership with IAI (Istituto Affari Internazionali)
The working language is English (no simultaneous translation)