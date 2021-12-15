Kosovo-Serbia Relations: The Circle of (Dis)Trust and (Un)Equality /Belgrade Security Forum 2021/
After more than eleven years of the EU facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, this process could be described as “one step forward, two steps back”. The seriousness of challenges that constantly emerge in relations between Kosovo and Serbia shows that despite the goodwill and dedication of the Western stakeholders, domestic democratic capacities, nationalistic politics, geopolitics, and third players hinder the possibility of reaching a comprehensive solution.
Guests
Sylvie Kauffmann, Le Monde; ECFR Council Member
Jozsef Pandur, Political advisor to the EUSR for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other WB Regional Issues
Maja Bjelos, Senior Researcher, Belgrade Centre for Security Policy
Donika Emini, Executive Director, CiviKos Platform
Miodrag Milićević, Executive Director, NGO Activ
Chaired by
Engjellushe Morina, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Vessela Tcherneva, Deputy Director and Head of Sofia office, ECFR
The panel was jointly organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy.