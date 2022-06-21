Europe and Africa in a time of crisis
European officials and thinkers to talk about challenges and opportunities presented by today’s political, security and economic crises
Hybrid event
Guests
- Paul-Simon Handy, Regional Director East Africa and Representative to the AU, ISS
- Nick Westcott, Director, Royal African Society
- Birgitte Markussen, Ambassador, EU Delegation to the AU and UNECA
- Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, AU Commission
- Abdeta Dribssa Beyene, Executive Director, Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation (CDRC)
- Rémi Maréchaux, Ambassador, Embassy of France in Ethiopia
- Edward Xolisa Makaya, Permanent Representative, Embassy of South Africa in Ethiopia
- Madeleine Garlick, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU
Chaired by
- Theodore Murphy, Africa Programme Director, ECFR
Only a few months after the African Union (AU)–European Union (EU) Summit in Brussels, the partnership is being tested. The EU’s Strategic Compass seeks a more ambitious and capable security sector in the face of evolving threats. And AU reforms aim to better position the body to deal with new challenges.
In this context, what is the value-add of the EU–AU partnership? How do we prevent marginal differences from affecting our ability to jointly respond to global cross-border challenges? And how do we enlist other strategic partners?
This hybrid seminar brings together African and European officials and thinkers to talk about challenges and opportunities presented by today’s political, security and economic crises.
This seminar is co-hosted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and the European Union Delegation to the African Union.