ECFR’s Black Coffee Mornings | After ISIS: Stabilising Iraq and Libya
The panellists outlined a series of recommendations for Iraq and Libya and some lessons learned for Syria.
Guests
With:
Toby Dodge, Director of the LSE Middle East Centre
Ellie Geranmayeh, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Mattia Toaldo, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Chaired by
Maryam Nemazee, News Anchor, Al Jazeera English
Even while conducting terrorist attacks in Berlin, Istanbul and Baghdad recently, Isis has suffered severe setbacks with the elimination of its territorial presence in Libya and the offensive in Mosul. But without a clear political strategy to guide post-ISIS efforts, both countries could again become breeding grounds for conflict and extremism, exacerbating European security and migration challenges. In light also of the new Trump administration, European states must step up their own efforts. The panellists will outline at the event a series of recommendations for Iraq and Libya and some lessons learned for Syria.
This discussion marked the launch of the publication “After ISIS: How to Win the Peace in Iraq and Libya”, available here.