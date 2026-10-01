The ideas of Israel

Ideas

The camps are battling over fundamental questions about Israel’s future. The first is what kind of state Israel should be—how democratic and how religious. Likud and the Religious Nationalists are successfully pushing for an illiberal, majoritarian democracy that privileges Jews over non-Jews, while collapsing the gap between synagogue and state. In opposition, the Liberal Zionists are fighting to salvage Israel’s liberal-democratic credentials while overlooking its control over Palestinians. Meanwhile, the Ultra-Orthodox are struggling to preserve their social seclusion and religious autonomy.

The second question is what makes Israel secure. All the camps (except the Ultra-Orthodox, who do not articulate a formal position) have abandoned any prospect of a diplomatic settlement with the Palestinians. Rather, they accept open-ended control over them, while the Nationalists and Religious Nationalists push for a Greater Israel.

The third is what kind of power Israel should be in the world. All agree on the need for a hawkish military posture since October 7th, and all seek regional normalisation, but they differ on the price to be paid, if at all. All also acknowledge the continued importance of American support, even as the Nationalist and Religious Nationalist camps have thrown in their lot with Trump and illiberal forces worldwide.

As the battle over these questions shows, illiberal, ethno-nationalist forces have gradually pervaded Israeli politics, institutions and public opinion. Whatever the election result, their ideas will outlast Netanyahu and his coalition.

What kind of state?

Demokratia and mamlachtiut

Israel’s 1948 Declaration of Independence promised complete equality of social and political rights as well as freedom of religion to all inhabitants. Nearly 80 years on, complete equality has not been realised, and the fault line between the state’s Jewish and liberal-democratic character is widening. Today, many in the Nationalist and Religious National camps view citizenship as conditional on loyalty to the Jewish state. This applies primarily to Palestinian citizens of Israel—especially since October 7th, with just 16% of Jewish Israelis believing it is possible to combine Palestinian identity with loyalty to the state. But it also applies to Jewish dissidents.

Israel was founded by largely secular figures as a Jewish state in the sense of a homeland for the Jewish people, rather than a religious state governed by religious laws. Today, the Religious Nationalists and some in Likud are pushing for a more Jewish state in both senses of the word: towards greater ethno-nationalism by privileging Jews over non-Jews and towards religiosity by governing life by Jewish law.

Nearly all Zionists, Liberal Zionists included, are committed to a Jewish state with a Jewish majority, and very few support a binational or fully egalitarian state of all its citizens. Rather, the divide is over how far that national project is constrained by liberal-democratic norms. For the Liberal Zionists, Israel should be a Jewish state with independent institutions, civil liberties and equal civic and political rights for all citizens—though not national self-determination, which is reserved for the Jewish people. They talk in terms of mamlachtiut, privileging the state and national interest above party politics. The Religious Nationalists, on the other hand, do not try to balance liberal and religious tensions, holding that the state’s Jewish character gets primacy over liberal-democratic norms. The Nationalists are somewhere between the two.

At the far end, the Ultra-Orthodox (and the Hardal stream of the Religious Nationalists) are the most hostile to democracy, with 78% of ultra-Orthodox favouring a Jewish state over a democratic one. In the words of the influential Rabbi Elazar Shach (1899-2001): “We pray to the Almighty: Please free us from this new curse of democracy… which is truly like the disease of cancer that was sent into the world, for the holy Torah is the only true democracy.” Despite their ideological objections, the Ultra-Orthodox rely heavily on the democratic state to protect their interests, all the more so given their kingmaker role in coalition politics which has given them disproportionate sway. As religiosity and ethno-nationalism rise and converge, they are straining Israel’s liberal democracy to breaking point.

Israel’s democracy is particularly fragile, with no constitution, bill of rights, second parliamentary chamber or devolved power. The only real institutional check on a governing coalition—which controls Israel’s parliament, the Knesset—is the Supreme Court. In 2023, Netanyahu’s government attempted to push through a sweeping “judicial reform” package to increase government control over the appointment of judges. This also aimed to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation at odds with Israel’s basic laws (its quasi-constitution). Mass protests forced the government to pause the overhaul, although it nonetheless passed stand-alone legislation, including dividing the role of the attorney general. The damage was done: in 2023, the V-Dem democracy index demoted Israel from a liberal to an electoral democracy.

Netanyahu has borrowed from the playbook of his ally, Viktor Orban, Hungary’s former prime minister, who championed illiberal democracy. The Israeli prime minister has, for example, raged against the “deep state”, attacking the political opposition, judiciary, security establishment and media. He maligns the media as, in his words, “thought police” on a “hunt” against him and his family, working with “leftists” to mount a “coup d’etat”. The philosopher Shai Agmon calls the result the “hollow centre”, arguing that “to cripple a democracy you don’t need to put the opposition in jail—just make their views illegitimate, so that they’ll never be ready to express them in public.”

The overhaul was a Religious Nationalist project, rather than a Netanyahu or Nationalist one. Burned by the experience of the disengagement from Gaza—and under a right-wing government no less—the Religious Nationalists moved to capture state institutions, including the judiciary. For them, the court is a partial constraint on their agenda of settlement expansion, even though it has broadly enabled it. One Religious Zionist, Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, ruled that “the court is today the institution that most harms the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, its security and its ability to settle the land.” The policy blueprint was provided by the Kohelet Forum, which was funded by two conservative libertarian American Jewish billionaires.

Both the Ultra-Orthodox and the Religious Nationalist camps have their own ideological agendas for weakening the judiciary, given that the Supreme Court has constrained their legislative ambitions. For the Ultra-Orthodox, the court has frustrated their desired exemption from the military draft as well as their efforts to enforce religious observance in public, for instance, gender segregation . A 2024 survey found that 68% of ultra-Orthodox Israelis viewed such reforms as “very good”.

In response to the overhaul, Liberal Zionists took to the streets in the largest protest movement in Israeli history, eventually forcing a halt to the reforms. Most protesters were secular, middle-class Jews, angered by what they perceived as a threat to Israeli democracy and religious encroachment on their values and lifestyles. The movement was wrapped in civic nationalism: a sea of blue and white Israeli flags, led in part by former senior military officials or reservists, notably through Brothers and Sisters in Arms. Conspicuously absent was any mention of the occupation (except by the fringe anti-occupation bloc) and likewise few Palestinian citizens took part.

Israeli police use a water cannon on demonstrators against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plans. March 25th 2023 [picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Ariel Schalit]

This fight over democracy is inextricably bound up with identity politics. The Nationalists and some Religious Nationalists frame their judicial agenda through an ethnically charged anti-establishment narrative. Key institutions, they argue, are run by a deep state of the old “leftist” Ashkenazi elites, or “first Israel”, who are thwarting the will of the Mizrahi masses. In so doing, they exploit Mizrahi grievances that stem from the discrimination the Mizrahim faced at the hands of the Ashkenazi founders of the state, which persists in practice today .

The term “second Israel”, popularised by pro-Netanyahu Mizrahi writer Avishay Ben Haim, refers to the “left behind” Mizrahi as patriotic, religiously traditional Masortim, pitted against the “Ashkenazi hegemony” of first Israel. Since Labour’s defeat in 1977, Mizrahiut (Mizrahiness) has become increasingly detached from ethnicity and synonymous with right-wing nationalism. Its leading figures, including Netanyahu, are often Ashkenazi, while today two-thirds of Mizrahi Israelis are middle class. But the bond between Likud and the Mizrahim goes beyond grievance. As scholar Guy Abutbul-Selinger points out, where liberalism promotes universal individual rights, the right privileges identity and communal obligation to the Jewish people, which resonates with the worldview of many Mizrahim.

Balancing synagogue and state

“Shall we end by having a theocracy?” Theodor Herzl, the father of political Zionism, asked in 1896. “No, indeed”, he concluded. “Faith unites us, science gives us freedom… We shall keep our priests within the confines of their temples… they must not interfere in the administration of the state.” Yet synagogue and state were entwined from the start with the 1947 status-quo arrangement with the ultra-Orthodox. More than a century later, Herzl’s proscription is in question as religious leaders stray further from their temples and into the state apparatus.

Ultra-Orthodox men clash with Israeli border police during a demonstration in Jerusalem against the opening of a parking lot on Shabbat, July 16th 2011 [picture alliance / dpa | Oliver Weiken]

Today, Israeli Jews are sharply divided on the balance between synagogue and state. Almost all want the state to retain its Jewish national identity while resisting religious coercion in daily life: polls consistently show majority support for freedom of religion (83%) and separation of synagogue and state as well as for civil marriage, public transport on Shabbat and drafting the ultra-Orthodox. At the most secular edge, the Liberal Zionists seek to widen the separation. Some would go as far as closing the Chief Rabbinate and the rabbinical courts, ending their monopoly over marriage and divorce.

The Nationalists (except Likud’s Hardal members) do not want a medinat halacha, a state governed by Jewish law, but divide on the balance between synagogue and state. Likud’s base includes many religiously traditional but not strictly observant Jews, Masortim, who support the current balance, while Liberman takes a militantly secular position. Bennett is a religious reformist, seeking to preserve a strong Jewish identity while easing restrictions in secular areas. Much of the national-religious public echo Bennett: 71% support freedom of religion and 39% back civil marriage.

At the most religious end, the Ultra-Orthodox and the Religious Nationalists are agitating to expand religion’s role in the state. The Hardal publicly call for a medinat halacha. Smotrich has urged Israel to “go back to operating as it did in the days of King David and King Solomon. My long-term desire is that the State of Israel be governed according to the Torah,” though he acknowledges that such a theocracy is not yet possible because “there are other people who think differently, and we have to get along with them.” Still, as Brown puts it, “nobody practically dreams about a halachic state, even the messianic Religious Nationalists.”

In the meantime, the Religious Nationalists are incrementally working to increase religious control over public life, through the Knesset, courts and institutes such as the Torah Medina Institute and the Mishpetei Eretz Institute. They are pushing to expand the jurisdiction of rabbinical courts, impose gender-segregated prayer in public, introduce halacha exams for judges, and replace the Israel Defence Forces’ code of ethics with the Torah. In so doing, they have fused nationalism with Orthodox Judaism, espousing an ethno-nationalist and theocratic agenda.

Graffiti in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim, 1978 [Dan Hadani Collection, the Pritzker Family National Photography Collection, the National Library of Israel]

The Ultra-Orthodox leadership, meanwhile, has never adopted a halachic state as a programme nor does it seek to rule the country. They reject the state in its current secular form and instead adopt anti- or non-Zionist positions alongside a transactional approach to the state. Their sole objective is to protect the sector’s religious autonomy, the “Torah world”, by preserving yeshiva study for men through state funding and exemption from military service and the labour force, as well as preserving the status-quo agreement. For this, they work vigorously within the state apparatus to advance their interests by forming coalitions or expanding their reach through ministries, the education system, the rabbinate or local councils.

This has had recent success. In July 2026, Torah study was enshrined as a basic value in the heritage of the Jewish people, imbuing it with quasi-constitutional status. The Ultra-Orthodox likely hope this will make conscripting them more difficult in the future. Since October 7th, the draft exemption has become a particular flashpoint in Israeli society, given the vast burden on reservists. This is the case not only among secular Israelis but perhaps more so among the national religious, who disproportionately serve in combat and have a long history of tensions with the ultra-Orthodox. In 2025, three-quarters of Israeli Jews said they viewed the tension between the ultra-Orthodox and secular Jews as Israel’s “deepest social conflict”.

Over the long term, the two religious camps are converging. As the ultra-Orthodox gradually “Israelise”—entering work, the military and public life—many are drifting into the Religious Nationalist orbit. Under mounting social, economic and political pressures, the ultra-Orthodox world looks set to erode and become indistinguishable from the Hardal. That would strengthen the Hardal’s already disproportionate influence on Likud and the Religious Nationalist camp.

When it comes to the country’s religious future, Israel’s own experts are divided. Some, like the economist Dan Ben-David, argue that Israel’s demographic trends are proof the country is destined for a hardline religious future: the ultra-Orthodox have grown from 5-7% of Jewish Israelis in 1948 to about 19% today (15% of all Israelis) and are projected to reach 24% by 2040 and 40% by 2065. However, birth rates are falling among the ultra-Orthodox and faster still among the national religious, as rising numbers leave religious life and access to the workforce, military and technology increases. More important than pure demography are the illiberal, ethno-nationalist trends in the religious camps. It is not a matter of how many Israelis are religious, but of what kind of religious politics they will adopt.

What makes Israel secure?

The October 7th massacre shattered Israelis’ sense of security and revived their deepest fears. For a state born in the shadow of the Holocaust, vulnerability and existential threat remain fundamental to the Israeli self-identity. Despite Israel’s formidable military power and strong alliances, including with the US, that sense of vulnerability still runs deep in the Israeli psyche. It is heightened by the security threat posed by Iran’s military capabilities and support for groups like Hizbullah, while Iranian leaders have called for Israel to be extinguished. When it comes to Palestine, the moribund peace process and open-ended Israeli occupation have fuelled recurring episodes of violence: Palestinians living under Israeli occupation face routine violence from the Israeli military and settlers, while Palestinian armed groups have carried out attacks on Israelis.

Israel’s leaders have responded to these threats with overwhelming force, eschewing diplomacy. Here, on security, the illiberal vision is least contested. The Jewish camps are in hawkish consensus: no Palestinian state, open-ended control of the Palestinian territories, and a new and more aggressive security doctrine after October 7th. The Liberal Zionists do not offer any substantive challenge, only a critique that force must be accompanied by diplomacy.

Israel and Palestine are creeping towards a one-state reality. All mainstream Jewish parties support, or at least acquiesce in, the settlement enterprise in some form and publicly oppose a Palestinian state on the 1967 lines—with the exception of the Democrats. Gone are the days when Nationalists would countenance a demilitarised and heavily conditioned Palestinian state, and when the left and centre-left loudly warned that open-ended occupation was an existential threat to Israel. The debate is no longer about the core of the settlement project itself but about its boundaries. The Nationalists and Religious Nationalists want a Greater Israel, while the Liberal Zionists accept continued occupation of the West Bank and Gaza on security rather than ideological or theological grounds. The two-state solution is, in effect, dead across the Jewish political spectrum.

The two right-wing camps seek a Greater Israel for different reasons. The Nationalists view settlement as the historical and national right of the Jewish people and as necessary for security to increase the territory’s strategic depth, whereas the Religious Nationalists see settling the land as a divine commandment that will hasten the coming of the Messiah. That messianism was stoked by Israel’s victory in the 1967 war, which radicalised a generation and produced the Gush Emunim settler movement. Since the 2005 disengagement, however, the Religious Nationalists have reframed their settlement agenda in the language of security and shifted from persuasion to institutional capture. Where the movement once tried to win over the secular public by “settling in people’s hearts”, it has since worked to embed its representatives in key institutions.

Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian home near Khallet al-Homs, in the occupied West Bank. Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh told the WAFA news agency that the home belonged to Fadel al-Haddar and sheltered eight people, most of them children. September 16th 2026 [picture alliance / SIPA | Mosab Shawer/MEI]

October 7th mainstreamed the notion of “transfer”—expulsion—of Palestinians. This idea dates back to early Zionist thinkers and was partly realised in the 1948 Nakba, but it was later r ejected by the mainstream, including Likud, and became the preserve of the Kahanist fringe. Today, the Religious Nationalists and Nationalists brazenly call for it. One recent survey showed that 82% of Jewish Israelis supported expelling Palestinians from Gaza and 56% the expulsion of Palestinian citizens of Israel. Alert to international opprobrium, influential thinkers like Yoav Sorek have rebranded transfer as “voluntary emigration”, which they present as a moral and humanitarian imperative. This has since been taken up by the Nationalists and even some Liberal Zionists , and was endorsed by Trump in his 2025 “ Gaza Rivier a ” plan.

In contrast, the Ultra-Orthodox are not committed to territorial expansion or settlement (though from the 1990s, the state has subsidised their housing across the Green Line). Their leadership is traditionally doveish, a stance rooted in their theological opposition to Zionism. In 1979, for example, when a peace treaty with Egypt was under consideration, the Sephardi sage Ovadia Yosef ruled that territory could be returned to save lives (pikuach nefesh). Today’s Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox leadership hold that there is no moral justification for loss of Jewish life for land or the “state’s honour”, given that the pre-messianic state is not sacred. But aware of their weakening grip on their publics, the rabbinical leadership rarely voice such views. The result is a mirror image of the Religious Nationalists, among whom the Hardal leadership is more hardline than the public. The co-option of the ultra-Orthodox public into the nationalist project removes the last exception to the hawkish Jewish consensus.

The death of “land for peace”

There was not always such a consensus. In the Oslo era, Labour Zionist leaders argued that Israel could not secure itself through force alone: its safety depended on peace agreements, economic interdependence and regional integration. Then prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s view was that Israel should pursue peace “as if there is no terror” and in parallel fight terror “as if there is no peace”. Similarly, in his early 1990s book “The New Middle East”, former prime minister Shimon Peres reimagined the Middle East in the image of post-war Europe. He envisaged common markets, joint infrastructure, open borders and shared prosperity to incentivise peace. They both advocated for the “land for peace” principle, established after the 1967 war, in which Palestinians would get a state and Israel would relinquish the Palestinian territories for peace and acceptance in the region.

The failure of the peace process and the second intifada (2000-2005) shattered the public’s faith in this Labour Zionist thinking. Over the following decades, the Israeli Jewish camps (except for the left flank of the Liberal Zionists) lost faith in the possibility of diplomatic resolution and settled into a “conflict management” approach. By 2021, Israeli philosopher Micah Goodman’s “shrinking the conflict” thesis was being championed by Bennett and echoed by centrists within the Liberal Zionist camp, despite warnings that this could “blow up” in Israel’s face.

Photograph from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, 2023. [Courtesy of Adiel Levy, the National Library of Israel]

The new security doctrine

Then came October 7th. “A breach… opened in the Iron Wall,” in the words of Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s closest confidant and former minister of strategic affairs, invoking Jabotinsky’s thesis. The dominant thinking after October 7th was that the wall had crumbled: Israel had lapsed into complacency by believing that the threat from Hamas could be neutralised by short, periodic operations and economic incentives.

In its place, Netanyahu has proposed a new security doctrine. First, pre-emption: rather than containing or deterring threats, Netanyahu and the Nationalists seek to project military might far beyond the country’s borders to neutralise them pre-emptively. The recent attacks on Iran are an explicit manifestation of this. Second, freedom of operation: Israel will strike threats wherever it sees them, including in what it perceives to be failed neighbouring states such as Syria and Lebanon. Third, buffer zones: where deemed necessary for its security, Israel will occupy and hold territory, creating sterile “buffer zones” with no civilians. This is evidenced in the partition of Gaza along the “yellow line” and the expanded presence in Lebanon and Syria.

This is the iron wall in a cruder, more radical form, fuelled by trauma and vengeance after October 7th and seized on by the ascendant ethno-nationalist forces. The aim is not only to bend adversaries towards accepting Israel’s existence but to subjugate them. The slogan “we began speaking Arabic” which proliferated after October 7th scrawled on walls in Gaza or onto an artillery shell trades on the racist trope of an Arab “mentality of violence”. While Jabotinsky emphasised liberal-democratic values, the far right—both the Religious Nationalists and increasingly the Nationalists—view it as necessary and even desirable to cast off these trappings to transform Israel into an “authentic Middle Eastern state” that need not play by Western norms of diplomacy and international humanitarian law.

A common refrain on the Israeli right and centre when it comes to European criticism is that outsiders cannot understand what it is to be existentially threatened, that such rules are all very well for Europeans, but do not apply in the Middle East. Amit Segal, a journalist close to Netanyahu, laid out the “new rules of the game” in the Wall Street Journal, including zero tolerance of “terror activity”, arguing that “murderous ambitions can’t be soothed with ‘gentlemen’s agreements’, international guarantees or economic incentives.” This logic applies most of all to Palestinians: Israel’s tactics are to increase the military force applied, whether through the destruction of Gaza and loosening the rules of engagement in the strip and the West Bank, or the imposition of the death penalty, which in practice applies only to Palestinians.

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Netanyahu calls this “peace through strength” (also a core tenet of US Republican foreign policy), and in practice it means using force as deterrence and a means of gaining acceptance. In this view, Israel will become more attractive to other Middle Eastern powers by proving its strength against Iran and its proxies and by refusing to capitulate to international pressure. In the words of Smotrich, “We live in a neighbourhood where everyone runs away from the weak and joins the strong.” With this logic, cemented by the Abraham accords, there is no need to resolve the Palestinian issue.

No Jewish Israeli camp is offering an alternative. Instead, the opposition calls for similar or more hawkish policies. Liberman, for instance, espouses more aggressive military action against Hizbullah and Iran, arguing that there should be no withdrawal from Lebanon. The opposition’s strongest criticism is of Netanyahu’s aversion to diplomacy. Bennett has pushed for the Iranian regime to be deposed through “diplomatic, intelligence, economic, technological and military means together”, while Eisenkot has criticised Netanyahu for failing to translate Israel’s “military achievements” in Gaza “into a diplomatic outcome”. A change of government would therefore not fundamentally alter this new security doctrine.

What kind of geopolitical power?

Israel’s camps are more united than divided on the country’s foreign policy, except the Ultra-Orthodox, who largely abstain. Here too, the Nationalist vision dominates. Where the Oslo generation sought acceptance and legitimacy in the Middle East, the Nationalists seek to dominate it through force and technological prowess. The Liberal Zionists largely only differ in tone. There is total agreement that Iran and its proxies pose the greatest security threat while appetite for direct military confrontation with the Islamic republic has become a cross-camp consensus since the two countries first exchanged direct fire in 2024. Where the camps differ is on the degree of force and diplomacy needed to execute Israel’s regional vision, and on the country’s relationship with its traditional Western allies.

The relationship with the Middle East

The Nationalists’ regional vision marks a decisive shift from Oslo-era thinking. Rather than integration through a political agreement with the Palestinians, they see Israel dominating through force and technological capability. Netanyahu outlined this in 2026, proposing a “hexagon of alliances” against the Shiite and “radical Sunni” axes, with Israel as a link in a global chain connecting Africa, Asia and Europe. At its centre is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), connecting security, energy and infrastructure. The “start-up nation” would make itself “indispensable” to its allies, in the commentator Dan Senor’s words, and advertise its prowess through operations like the exploding pager attack against Hizbullah.

From left, Bahrain foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, sit during the Abraham accords signing ceremony on the south lawn of the White House, in Washington, September 15th 2020 [picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Alex Brandon]

Normalisation with Saudi Arabia remains the prize for the Nationalists and the Liberal Zionists alike, as the door to Israel’s integration into the Arab world. But the Nationalist intend to get there by circumventing the Palestinians and projecting Israeli power. The Religious Nationalists are unwilling to pursue regional normalisation if it means sacrificing Jewish settlement in the West Bank. In the words of Smotrich, “If Saudi Arabia tells us, ‘Normalisation in exchange for a Palestinian state,’ friends—no thank you. Keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia.”

The Nationalist vision rests on asserting regional dominance through military and technological superiority. It draws on American neoconservative ideas of assertive nationalism, unilateralism and militarism, and the export of democracy and capitalism abroad, transmitted through the Tikvah Fund to Israeli institutes like the Shalem Center. Netanyahu frequently borrows from George W. Bush’s “war on terror” lexicon by speaking in Manichean terms of good versus evil, framing Israeli strikes on Iran as defending Iranians from their tyrannical regime: “We are waging a historic war for liberty… for you to remove the Ayatollah regime and gain your freedom.” Indeed, Israel remains attached to its self-image as an outpost of liberal democracy and security, in a lawless, hostile region of Arab and Islamic states, the “villa in the jungle”, in Ehud Barak’s phrase.

This regional vision inevitably spurs rivalry. Israel increasingly views Turkey as its main competitor. Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pursuing an alternative axis together with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia—excluding Israel. Israeli politicians and influencers have begun to refer to Turkey as the “new Iran”, citing competition over Syria, especially post-Assad, as well as Ankara’s hosting of Hamas members and alleged financial support for Hizbullah. United by a shared threat perception, Cyprus, Greece and Israel recently reached a trilateral defence and security framework deal and are exploring the installation of an undersea cable that would connect European and Israeli electricity grids, part of the same drive to make Israel indispensable to regional infrastructure and to exclude its rivals.

Israel and the West

When it comes to relations with the West, the camps diverge. The right has bet on an illiberal global axis led by Trump, rather than on Europe and the international liberal order. Where the Liberal Zionists fear isolation, Likud draws electoral strength from confronting Israel’s liberal allies in Europe.

US president Donald Trump welcomes Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Mar-a-Lago, Florida. December 29th 2025 [picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Amos Ben Gershom/Israel Gpo]

For all camps, Israel’s special relationship with the US remains foundational, though dependency on Washington has long been a vexed matter for Israel. After 1967, Israel received large sums of US civil and military aid, culminating in the 1985 Emergency Economic Stabilisation Plan that rescued the Israeli economy. But this came at the high price of unprecedented American leverage over its foreign policy. Today, Israel’s vulnerability to the whims of Washington has never been more exposed. As the joint Israel-US war against Iran veered off track, Trump and J.D. Vance, his vice-president, turned on Netanyahu, casting Israel as isolated and as a vassal state. (“ I call all the shots ”, as Trump put it.)

In September 2025, Netanyahu responded by sketching out a radicalised and hyper-militarised version of his “economic independence” vision, which he dubbed “super–Sparta”. “Israel is in a sort of isolation,” he said. “We will increasingly need to adapt to an economy with autarkic characteristics” and develop the country’s arms industries “to produce what we need”. But this vision of self-sufficiency is ultimately not achievable, given that Israel receives $3.8bn a year in US military aid and is highly dependent on American munitions as well as diplomatic cover. Rather, super-Sparta is best understood as the prime minister getting ahead of shifting attitudes in Washington and repackaging the Israel-US defence relationship ahead of negotiations on a new defence memorandum of understanding for 2028.

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On Europe, the Liberal Zionists retain an ideological affinity with European liberal democracy and take a more conciliatory line. While in government, Lapid met regularly with European representatives and cultivated ties with European liberal democracies. The EU remains Israel’s largest trading partner and Israelis prize their visa-free travel to the continent.

In contrast, the Religious Nationalists and many in the Nationalist camp have enlisted in the Trump administration’s culture war against Europe. The two Israeli camps speak the same language as the administration; Netanyahu used his 2026 Holocaust Remembrance Day speech to lambast Europe for its “deep moral weakness”. Likud has courted European far-right and illiberal parties for years (Spain’s Vox, Hungary’s Fidesz and Britain’s Reform for example) as part of a divide-and-rule approach to the continent. Israel’s illiberal allies, first Hungary under Orban and now Slovenia, have since blocked measures against Israel at the Foreign Affairs Council which require unanimity.

Both right-wing camps frequently brand the EU and many of its member states as hostile towards Israel and antisemitic, citing European policies that target the settlement enterprise as discriminatory. The Nationalists and Religious Nationalists have thus aligned themselves with illiberal forces, from Orban to Marine Le Pen, united by ethno-nationalism, authoritarianism and their battle to defend the West against “radical Islam”, Western “wokery” and “leftists”. Recent surveys show that Likud is now ideologically closer to European far-right parties than to the mainstream right, despite the antisemitic pasts of some of these parties. The dispute is not merely rhetorical. Israel’s policies increasingly clash with European interests. Israel’s military conduct in the occupied Palestinian territories and now the wider region—as well as its rejection of diplomacy—fuels instability and radicalisation in Europe’s neighbourhood, while its alliances with illiberal forces in Europe undercut the rules-based order the continent depends on.

The future of Israel

Democracy The tensions within Israel’s liberal democracy are near breaking point. If the Liberal Zionists return to power, their technocratic agenda may be enough to resurrect the country’s liberal-democratic credentials in the short term. But the Religious Nationalists and their allies on the Nationalist right are ideologically motivated, embedded in key institutions and will not give up. Persistent security threats and the deep polarisation between Israel’s ethnic and religious groups will continue to provide fertile ground for authoritarian and populist politics to blossom. Whether now or in a few years, Israel’s institutions will come under attack again from the inside. Besides Netanyahu, Liberman and Bennett also support the principle of judicial reform, even if not in the same confrontational style. The unresolved question is whether the Liberal Zionist camp will be visionary and skilful enough to counteract these illiberal forces. The signs are not promising. A Jewish state A medinat halacha will likely remain a utopia for the Hardal. More probable is an increasingly ethno-nationalist state, that privileges its Jewish character and entrenches Jewish supremacy over Palestinians. Israel’s ultra-Orthodox and national-religious populations are growing at a faster pace than the secular population, and integration is pulling the Ultra-Orthodox further into the Nationalist and Religious Nationalist orbit, rather than towards liberalism. As for the Ultra-Orthodox, their longstanding arrangement with the state seems increasingly untenable, increasing the risk of violence should a future government attempt to integrate them further against their wishes. The Palestinians This is where Israel’s right-wing shift is most fully realised. The vision for peace and a two-state solution has been abandoned by all the Jewish parties except a sliver of the left, and all camps have accepted open-ended control of the Palestinians. A non-Netanyahu government would pare back flagrant messianic excesses, tackle outposts and contain settler violence, but it would still gradually expand the settlements. A government free from the influence of Religious Nationalists such as Smotrich and Ben-Gvir would likely reprise the security establishment’s old thinking of economic stabilisation measures for the Palestinians and potentially end Israeli sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. It would nevertheless continue to block any pathway towards Palestinian self-determination. On Gaza, the Religious Nationalist and Nationalist dream of full population “transfer”—that is, ethnic cleansing—has run into the logistical and diplomatic reality that no state is willing to take in large numbers of Palestinians. For these camps, keeping Gaza in a dystopian limbo is preferable to the “political horizon” promised in the Trump 20-point plan. The Liberal Zionists would be more flexible about Gaza’s future. Both they and the Nationalists broadly back Trump’s plan, but the Nationalists do so on maximalist terms: Hamas’s full disarmament first, a political track only much later, if at all. In time, normalisation with Saudi Arabia might provide adequate inducement for the Nationalists to move forward with the Trump plan. But this would depend on what was required of Israel. The Nationalists may hope that creative ambiguity on language could unlock normalisation while foreclosing Palestinian self-determination and maintaining open-ended Israeli security control. Security The Liberal Zionists have abandoned the security debate to the Nationalists and the Religious Nationalists. Whichever camp governs is likely to continue with Netanyahu’s hyper-aggressive “peace through strength” doctrine and hold territory under the pretext of security, rather than for messianic reasons. But coercing legitimacy through military force without diplomacy and incentives is likely to lead to overreach. This will exhaust the state and consume its financial and human resources. It is also sustainable only for as long as the US continues to supply arms and diplomatic cover. And it will continue to fuel anti-Israel sentiment regionally and globally. (See, for instance, recent polls that rank Israel as the most negatively viewed country in the world.) Geopolitical power Israel’s foreign policy vision has shifted from seeking regional acceptance via diplomacy and legitimacy to transactionalism. It is embedding itself in a security, energy and technology nexus that makes the country indispensable to partners. A change to a more liberal government could improve relations with Arab states, though it is unlikely that this alone could unlock normalisation with Saudi Arabia, absent a significant shift in Israeli support for Palestinian statehood. Nevertheless, narrow security arrangements may be possible: a security pact with the new government in Syria has been on the table since it took office, and talks with Lebanon continue.

Europe and the emergent Israel

This is not the “old Israel”—and Europeans need to reckon with that reality. Its liberal forces have weakened while its ultra-nationalist ones are ascendant. These shifts will endure far beyond Netanyahu. Through force of vision and a skilful weaponisation of the state’s democratic apparatus, the Religious Nationalists are driving forward their agenda with astounding speed. They have all but captured Likud and are beginning to pull the ultra-Orthodox into their orbit. The Religious Nationalists have embedded themselves in Israeli institutions and public life—the media, the security establishment, think-tanks and civil society—giving them powerful machinery to transmit their ideology and implement their policies. The attacks of October 7th only accelerated these trends by unleashing ethno-nationalist sentiment.

Israel’s Labour Zionist once offered a clear vision of secular liberal democracy and land for peace. Today, their Liberal Zionist heirs have been complicit in their own delegitimisation, offering a diluted version of the Nationalists’ foreign policy vision and a bland technocratic one at home. The answers to questions about the country’s future are instead being shaped by illiberal forces.

This is reshaping Israel’s global outlook and its relationship with Europe. For early Zionist thinkers, the continent was an aspirational model for the Jewish state and the source of the liberal-democratic tradition. For today’s ascendant camps, Europe is a civilisation in decline. They share the Trumpian view of the continent as woke and weak (militarily and morally), universalist, godless, unpatriotic, overwhelmed by uncontrolled Muslim immigration and shrinking through low birth rates. These camps have little ideological affinity with liberal Europe.

Europeans may want to believe that a new government can restore the “old Israel”, but the camps’ trajectories suggest otherwise. A government free of Netanyahu and the Religious Nationalists could slow these trends but would not fundamentally shift the country’s course. The opposition’s offer is not genuinely liberal, given that it excludes the Palestinians and embraces much of the same hawkish security policy. It could make a difference on domestic questions of state and religion, arrest democratic backsliding, and strip away the messianic excesses and the confrontational stance towards allies. But the broader trajectory is a deepening of illiberal trends: at home, towards a state that privileges its Jewish over its democratic character; and in the Middle East, towards an uncompromising and hyper-aggressive posture.

Europe, then, will need to contend with the reality of the emerging Israel: one that is increasingly illiberal at home, militant abroad and whose ascendant forces regard Europe as an adversary in a civilisational struggle. This is especially so given that genuine liberals look set to remain on the margins.

Irrespective of the outcome of the October election, Israel will continue to push policies that clash with European interests. This demands a different approach from Europe, in which Israel should be treated like any other partner. Europeans should therefore use their leverage where Israeli policies breach European red lines, for instance by expanding measures against the settlement project. As part of this, Europeans will also need to present the Israeli government and public with a clear choice by mapping out the paths ahead and spelling out the costs of Israel’s political choices for its ties with Europe. That means Israel either supports political progress with the Palestinians to implement a two-state solution and advance wider regional diplomacy, ultimately offering regional integration, security guarantees and renewed international support; or Israel continues fuelling conflict, leading to deeper international isolation and mounting political and economic costs.

None of this means giving up on Israel: no state is beyond change. Nor are history and demographics destiny. Israeli political life is fractured and fractious, and a mahapach has happened before. But Israel’s liberal camp is losing the battle of ideas. While it offers “rak lo Bibi”, its rivals offer redemption. Unless the liberal camp comes out of hiding with a vision of its own—of a genuinely liberal Israel, one that extends freedom and equality to the Palestinians—Israel’s future will be determined by those who have one.

Methodology

The four camps—Liberal Zionists, Nationalists, Religious Nationalists and Ultra-Orthodox—encompass the ten Jewish parties polling significantly above the electoral threshold ahead of Israel’s October 27th 2026 election. To categorise them, the author researched party platforms, lists, and leaders’ past and present statements and policies. The author also interviewed more than 30 Israeli scholars and analysts, former security officials, pollsters and political advisers across the spectrum, including field research in Israel, between January and September 2026, some of whom spoke off the record.

The author organised the camps by ideological tradition and their vision for what the country should be, and deliberately not by electoral bloc. This is because Israeli politics has lost much of its ideological coherence, reorganising over the past decade around a single question: for or against Netanyahu. The result is that the electoral blocs are less united around their ideas than their stance towards Netanyahu. Past ideological rivals now reside in the same bloc, and ideological allies in opposite blocs. These camps’ ideological boundaries are increasingly blurring. This project is therefore a snapshot of a system mid-shift rather than a fixed map. Some parties straddle multiple camps, Bennett’s for instance, in a sign of how the alignments are breaking down.

Defining each axis was more art than science, and the scoring reflects the author’s judgement informed by her research. Each party was scored from one (left pole) to five (right pole) on four axes: democracy (liberal to illiberal); religion and state (secular to religious); Palestine (two states to Greater Israel); and security (diplomacy to military force). The Ultra-Orthodox do not have articulated positions on the latter two, so they have not been scored on those areas. Camps are shown as the range inhabited by their parties rather than a single point and are noted as divided where the spread reaches two points or more.

About the author

Beth Oppenheim is a policy fellow in the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations, based in the London office.

Acknowledgments

I am very grateful for the work of my wonderful ECFR colleagues who have stewarded this from conception to reality. Portia Kentish for her patient, clarifying editing and her ability to tease out the big picture when I was lost in the details. Hugh Lovatt and Julien Barnes-Dacey for their robust challenge and intellectual rigour which have so strengthened the project. Nastassia Zenovich, Martin Tenev and Chris Eichberger for their technical wizardry, creativity and playfulness in bringing this to life. And Elisa Schmidt for her innovative sourcing of images. I cannot thank enough the many Israeli experts who generously gave me their time, insights and feedback, and were invaluable in shaping this project. In particular, Dr Shai Agmon, Ariel David, Dimi Reider, Dan Rothem, Professor Benjamin Brown and Dr Tomer Persico, alongside many others. Despite these many contributions, the project’s conclusions and any errors remain my own.

The ideas of Israel is realised with the support of Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo. Scientific Advisor: Fondazione CSF.