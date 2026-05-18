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Taysir al-Bardini

Taysir al-Bardini (تيسير البرديني), born in 1969 in Rafah city (Gaza), is a long time Fatah activist and former militant and prisoner. In May 2026 he was elected to the Fatah Central Committee.

During the 1980s he joined Fatah’s shabiba student youth group. He soon took up arms against Israel, reportedly joining two Fatah armed groups: Suqur Fatah (Falcons of Fatah) and the Black Panthers.

Bardini was arrested by Israel and given a life sentence in 1993. He was released in October 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.