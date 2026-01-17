Share this LinkedIn

Sami Nasman (Interior)

Major General Sami Nasman (سامي نسمان) born in Gaza City’s Shati Beach Camp in1967, is a veteran member of the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service (GIS). He is described as a strong opponent of Hamas.

In January 2026, he was appointed to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) with responsibility for internal security and policing.

Nasman joined Fatah as a student activist and took part in the First Intifada which erupted in Gaza in 1987. During this time, he began targeting alleged Israeli collaborators and was eventually forced to flee to Egypt. From there he moved to Tunis where he met PLO leader Yasser Arafat.

Upon his return to Gaza in 1994 with the establishment of the PA, he joined the GIS where he became a trusted assistant of its founding director, Amin al-Hindi.

In 2016, a Hamas controlled military court sentenced him in absentia to 15 years prison for allegedly attempting to destabilise the Strip. More recently, Nasman has been accused of working with Israel during the 2023 Gaza war to overthrow Hamas.

According to media reports, it was Mohammed Dahlan, the former head of the PA’s Preventive Security Organisation in Gaza and a senior member of Fatah opposed to president Mahmoud Abbas, that nominated Nasman for the NCAG.