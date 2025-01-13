Share this LinkedIn

Mohammed Sinwar*

Mohammed Sinwar (محمد السنوار), born in Khan Younis in 1975, was a member of member of the Military Council of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades — Hamas‘s armed wing. He was the younger brother of Yahyia Sinwar, Hamas’s former leader.

He was killed in an Israeli air strike in May 2025 in Khan Younis.

Sinwar took part in the first intifada and has been repeatedly detained by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority. He took part in the abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006, whom Hamas swapped in 2011 for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including Yahyia Sinwar.

Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly the acting head of the Qassam Brigades in the southern half of the Gaza Strip as well as the commander of Hamas’s brigade in Khan Younis from 2005. He was involved in the planning of the 7 October 2023 attacks against Israel and was considered to be more hardline than his older brother.

Hamas social media account (cropped)