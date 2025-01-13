Share this LinkedIn

Mohammed Shabana*

Mohammed Shabana (محمد شبانة) was born in Rafah in 1973. He is a member of Hamas‘s Military Council and the head of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Rafah — succeeding Raed al-Attar who was assassinated by Israel in 2014. Shabana was killed by Israel in May 2025.

Shabana was reportedly involved in the abduction of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin in 2014, whose body Hamas still holds today. Israel has made multiple attempts on his life since the 7 October 2023 attacks, killing three of his sons, two of whom took part in the attack itself.

Hamas social media channel (Cropped)