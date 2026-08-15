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Legislative Elections (2026)

Elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) are scheduled to take place on 28 November 2026 in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

The registration of electoral lists – which represent a party, coalition of parties, or a group of voters – will take place between 26 September and 7 October. Full candidacy details for all registered electoral lists can be found on the website of the Central Elections Commission.

PLC candidates must “commit to the Palestine Liberation Organisation as the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, its political and national programme, and relevant decisions of international legitimacy”.

Hamas has indicated that it intends to participate in the elections.

The last PLC elections, scheduled for May 2021, were cancelled by President Mahmoud Abbas, citing Israel’s refusal to permit the inclusion of East Jerusalem. PLC elections were previously held in 2006 and 1996.