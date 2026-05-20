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Iyad al-Husni*

Iyad al-Husni (إياد الحسني) was a senior member of the al-Quds Brigades — the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in May 2023.

In August 2022, he replaced Khalil al-Bahtini (also assassinated by Israel) as the group’s military leader for northern Gaza.

Husni was an early member of Islamic Jihad and helped establish its military wing in 1988. He reportedly co-orchestrated the 1995 Beit Lid suicide bombing killing 21 Israeli soldiers and 1 civilian.