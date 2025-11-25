Share this LinkedIn

Bluesky

Tweet

Instagram

WhatsApp ×

Hussam al-Astal

Hussam al-Astal (حسام الأسطل) is a former member of the Palestinian Authority‘s Preventive Security Organisation. He leads a medium-sized group of around 100 fighters called ‘Strike Force Against Terror’ based in Qizan an-Najjar (between Khan Younis and Rafah). According to Astal and visual documentation, the group receives aid and military support from Israel.

Astal escaped from a Hamas prison during Israel’s invasion of Gaza. He was convicted of involvement with Israel in the murder of Fadi al-Batsh, a Palestinian scientist and Hamas member, in Malaysia in 2018.

Housam Alastl