Husni al-Mughni (Tribal Affairs)

Husni al-Mughni (حسني المغني), also known as Abu Salman, was born in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood of Gaza City in 1941. He is president of the High Commission for Tribal Affairs in Gaza and reportedly commissioner for tribal affairs in the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

He previously worked in the Palestinian Authority’s Political and National Guidance Commission until his retirement in 2005. Before this he worked as a teacher in Egypt and Kuwait. Mughni reportedly joined Fatah in 1968.