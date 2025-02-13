Share this LinkedIn

Government Follow-up Committee (Gaza)*

In the wake of the June 2007 Palestinian civil war, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas took over Palestinian Authority (PA) institutions in the Gaza Strip, establishing a de facto government led by Ismail Haniyeh (who had previously served as PA prime minister following Hamas’s victory in the 2006 legislative elections).

Hamas’s de facto government was eventually dissolved in 2014 as part of the “Shati” reconciliation agreement with President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party as a prelude to the PA’s return to Gaza. However, with the failure of subsequent Palestinian reconciliation efforts, Hamas created a new “Administrative Committee” to govern Gaza under its auspices in March 2017, composed of seven members managing 14 ministries.

One year later, following the failure of another intra-Palestinian reconciliation effort, Hamas formed a “Government Follow-up Committee” with an expanded membership of 24 deputy ministers and administrative heads which remains in place to this day. While some are affiliated with the group others are considered independent technocrats. Several of its members were killed during the 2023-2025 Israel-Gaza war.

In January 2026 it was replaced by a transitional National Committee for the Administration of Gaza composed of Palestinian technocrats that will oversee Gaza’s rehabilitation and governance functions pending the full return of the PA.

The Government Follow-up Committee was headed by Hamas’s Essam al-Dalis. It was responsible for running civil and security affairs in Gaza and managing 42,000-45,000 civil servants. The overwhelming majority of those civil servants (including police officers) were vetted and cleared by Israel to receive Qatari-funded salaries in 2019 as part of the ceasefire understanding reached between Hamas and Israel in 2018. While some of Gaza’s civil servants belong to Hamas, many are affiliated with other Palestinian factions or politically independent.

Committee members: