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Ezz al-Din al-Hadad*

Ezz al-Din al-Hadad (عز الدين الحداد) was a member of Hamas‘s Military Council and head of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades between 2024-2026. He was killed by Israel in May 2026.

Israel described Hadad as the successor to Mohammed Deif (Hamas’s previous military leader), crediting him with partially rehabilitating Hamas’ militant infrastructure in the north of the Strip and orchestrating the group’s guerrilla warfare against Israeli forces there. Hadad is also considered to have played a key role in the 7 October 2023 attacks against Israel.

Hadad was initially appointed to lead the Qassam Brigades in Gaza City in 2021; and then also became acting commander of the northern Gaza brigade following Israel’s assassination of Ahmed al-Ghandour in November 2023.