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Dalal Iriqat

Dalal Iriqat (دالل عريقات), born in Jerusalem in 1982, is an assistant professor of diplomacy and strategic planning in the College of Graduate Studies at the Arab American University in Palestine. In May 2026, Iriqat was elected to Fatah‘s Revolutionary Council, receiving the most votes out of all candidates.

Iriqat is the founding president of the Business & Professional Women Network BPW-Palestine; as well as a weekly columnist at AlQuds Newspaper and board member of Padico Holding which promotes Palestinian economic development. She has a PhD in Public Administration from Paris I Sorbonne.

Iriqat is the daughter of the late chief PLO negotiator Saeb Erekat.