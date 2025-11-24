Ashraf al-Mansi (Popular Army Northern Forces)
Ashraf al-Mansi (أشرف المنسي) runs a medium-sized group based in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, called the ‘Popular Army Northern Forces’.
