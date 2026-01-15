Share this LinkedIn

Ali Shaath (Director; Transportation)

Ali Shaath (علي شعث), born in Khan Younis in 1958, is the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. He is also interim chairman for transportation.

Shaath has held several positions in the Palestinian Authority since its establishment, working in the ministries of planning and transportation. He has a PhD in engineering from Queen’s College London.

Shaath comes from a large Gazan clan with extensive ties to president Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.