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Ahmed Sarhan*

Ahmed Sarhan (أحمد سرحان) was a senior commander in the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades of the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC). He served on the group’s top military committee and was killed in May 2025 during an Israeli operation to capture him in Khan Younis.

Sarhan joined the brigades during their establishment during the second Intifada. He subsequently attended Hizbullah and IRGC military training schools in Iran. During the 2023 Gaza war, he was responsible for Israeli hostages held by the group.

al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigade