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Adnan Ghaith

Adnan Ghaith (عدنان غيث) has been a member of Fatah’s Central Committee since May 2026, and the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governor since August 2018. He has been a life-long Fatah activist and lives in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighbourhood.

Ghaith was the Fatah movement’s secretary in Silwan and one of the leaders of the People’s Committee in the al-Bustan neighbourhood of Jerusalem — which has led local opposition to the “City of David” archaeological-tourist park. Because of his position and activities he has been arrested several times by Israel.