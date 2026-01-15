The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) was launched in January 2026 as part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the 2023 Gaza War. It is composed of technocratic Palestinian figures from Gaza and is intended as a transitional body to oversee Gaza’s rehabilitation and governance functions pending the full return of the Palestinian Authority (PA).
The NCAG formally reports to High Representative Nikolay Mladenov, and through him to a Board of Peace chaired by President Trump.
The NCAG is composed of 15 commissioners led by Ali Shaath, all originally from Gaza. The full list of members has yet to be made public. Twelve members attended the first meeting in Cairo on 15 January 2026 (the identities of 11 of those have been visually confirmed).
The UN Security Council has passed a resolution to enact Trump’s Gaza plan. To sustain the fragile ceasefire, Europeans need to work with Arab partners to implement it in a way that addresses its flaws and secures Palestinian sovereignty
