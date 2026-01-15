Share this LinkedIn

National Committee for the Administration of Gaza

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) was launched in January 2026 as part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the 2023 Gaza War. It is composed of technocratic Palestinian figures from Gaza and is intended as a transitional body to oversee Gaza’s rehabilitation and governance functions pending the full return of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The NCAG formally reports to High Representative Nikolay Mladenov, and through him to a Board of Peace chaired by President Trump.

The NCAG is composed of 15 commissioners led by Ali Shaath, all originally from Gaza. The full list of members has yet to be made public. Twelve members attended the first meeting in Cairo on 15 January 2026 (the identities of 11 of those have been visually confirmed).

The Committee was first envisaged as a Community Support Committee which Palestinian factions agreed to establish under the PA’s auspices during intra-Palestinian talks held in Cairo in October 2024.

It replaces Hamas‘ Government Follow-up Committee which was previously responsible for running civil and security affairs in Gaza.

Read also:

An imperfect promise: Where Trump’s peace plan for Gaza falls short Hugh Lovatt, Muhammad Shehada

Commentary

3 October 2025 Trump’s peace plan could finally bring an end to Israel’s destruction of Gaza. But gaps in timing, guarantees, and last-minute Israeli amendments risk failure unless European and Arab states intervene