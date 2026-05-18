Assessing the damage to the nuclear programme

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Iran nuclear monitor: Month by month

In June 2025, concerns partly over Iran’s advancing nuclear programme triggered American and Israeli military action despite no clear evidence that Iran had decided to weaponise and posed an imminent threat. Israel launched a wave of surprise precision strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, scientists and senior military chiefs that initially caught Tehran off guard, but Iran then retaliated with a large missile attack against Israel. America joined the assault, striking three Iranian nuclear sites under “Operation Midnight Hammer”, before Trump imposed a ceasefire ending the 12-day war and boasted that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “obliterated”.

Yet in February 2026, America and Israel jointly launched another wave of wide-scale strikes across Iran. These largely targeted leadership compounds, military bases, missile production sites and economic infrastructure, pointing towards regime change or collapse as the end goal rather than eroding Iran’s capabilities to produce a nuclear bomb. Trump insisted that the war was justified because Iran posed an “imminent” threat to America—a claim widely disputed.

The June 2025 strikes did more damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure than those since February 2026, but the full extent of either will not be known until the IAEA is able to visit the sites and issue its reporting. Till then, the assessments compiled below will rely largely on IAEA estimates, satellite imagery and leaked intelligence reports.