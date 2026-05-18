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Iran nuclear monitor Month by month

America and Israel have bombed Iran since 2025 to block Tehran’s path to nuclear weapons. ECFR’s interactive dashboard, updated monthly, assesses current evidence about Iran’s nuclear activities to determine which of six possible scenarios is most likely

Before the strikes After the strikes Download PDF

Author: Ellie Geranmayeh

Last updated:

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Activity indicating which scenario is unfolding as of May 2026

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Neither rebuilds nor negotiates

Threat Implications
Medium

Without monitoring, Iran could rapidly enrich its existing uranium stockpile to weapons-grade

Iran neither significantly rebuilds its nuclear programme nor meaningfully negotiates

Since the June 2025 attacks, Iran has held off on a major rebuilding of its civil nuclear programme and weaponisation. It has also not entered into genuine negotiations with America on a nuclear deal, despite several mediation attempts. This scenario of not taking any action to rebuild or meaningfully negotiate over its nuclear programme could continue for a prolonged period but is ultimately unsustainable as domestic pressure will likely compel Iran’s leaders either to scale up or cap their nuclear activity.

Why might Iran take this path?

Leaders in Tehran may be unwilling to provide major concessions in nuclear negotiations after the war but may judge that a major rebuilding of its programme will hand Washington another pretext to renew military strikes with a larger coalition of countries.

The ruling elite may prefer to wait to keep its options open for the future of its nuclear programme. The political system may need time to forge a consensus on Iran’s long-term nuclear goals amid internal unrest, a new leadership, economic constraints and Israeli and US military threats.

Iran may continue prioritising strengthening its missile capabilities and conventional arsenal.

Restricting factors

  • Domestic hardliners, emboldened after the February 2026 war against the US and Israel, could pressure the new leadership to resume nuclear activities to recoup the costs incurred for sustaining the programme and to gain leverage in future talks.

In February 2026, Israel and America began pummelling Iran with new airstrikes that killed the country’s long-time leaders and triggered a broader regional war. One of President Donald Trump’s few consistently stated goals for this war was to ensure Iran “never” obtains a nuclear weapon.

For decades, Western governments saw Iran’s advancing nuclear programme, combined with its anti-Western stance and threats to Israel, as a danger to global stability. Israel and America assert they tried to stop that progress in June 2025 with the “12-day war”, but they clearly failed to settle the issue despite Trump’s claim that they had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. Pentagon officials later assessed that the strikes had set Iran back by only a year or two. The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, judged that Iran’s technical capabilities remained largely intact and Tehran was still primed to weaponise its nuclear capabilities should it have decided to do so. Compounding this, the strikes backfired on oversight: Iran retaliated by further blocking monitoring of its nuclear programme through the IAEA.

The second US and Israeli air bombing campaign since February 2026 has—thus far—not significantly altered the nuclear balance. What it has changed is Iranian leadership dynamics. The assassinations of senior figures who helped establish the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 have brought to power a hardened, more militarised elite—one that is less bound by the late supreme leader’s religious ban on nuclear weapons. After being attacked twice while negotiating with Washington, Iran’s rulers may now see nuclear arms as survival insurance.

Yet the Islamic Republic’s future is far from certain. In January 2026, nationwide turmoil shook the country as political repression and economic misery eroded public tolerance towards the ruling elite. The regime survived by using unprecedented brutal force. The recent wars, including the US blockade of Iranian energy exports, have further damaged Iran’s economy. Against this backdrop, America and Israel have encouraged Iranians to revolt, hoping this can trigger regime collapse.

Faced with these crises, Iran’s nuclear programme could follow several paths. This ECFR interactive project explores the range of realistic scenarios ahead, tracing the actions that could indicate which scenario is unfolding and the warning signs policymakers should look out for. Any assessment of what comes next also requires an understanding of the state of Iran’s programme before the bombs fell.

The nuclear programme before June 2025 →

About the project

This regularly updated Iran nuclear monitor is developed in consultation with nuclear security experts, drawing on open-source intelligence, IAEA statements and satellite imagery analysis. Indicators track distinct, observable activities or declarations of intent—for example, diplomacy, enrichment or official nuclear policy—that collectively allow readers to assess which of the six scenarios is most strongly reflected by current evidence. The scenarios are designed to span the spectrum of most realistic outcomes for Iran’s nuclear programme following the US-Israeli strikes of 2025, ranging from a negotiated cap to covert weaponisation. No single indicator is conclusive on its own; the monitor is designed to be read across the full matrix. It is updated periodically as new intelligence and reporting become available.

Project team: Edited by Kat Fytatzi; digital and web design by Nastassia Zenovich; web development by Martin Tenev.

Acknowledgements

This project was brought to life through an extensive collaborative effort with ECFR’s Kat Fytatzi, Nastassia Zenovich and Martin Tenev. The author is deeply grateful to Kelsey Davenport, Director of Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association for her technical guidance on nuclear matters, which has been invaluable to the assessments presented here. Thanks are also due to the experts who provided peer reviews for this project, ECFR’s Dina Khadum for her excellent research support, and Julien Barnes-Dacey and Jeremy Cliffe for their guidance and commitment to our vision.

This project was realised with the support of Ploughshares and Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo. Scientific Advisor: Fondazione CSF