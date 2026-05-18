Iran nuclear monitor Month by month

Either under the Islamic Republic or another leadership structure, the ruling class may decide to weaponise Iran’s nuclear programme, most likely in undeclared nuclear facilities rather than at the bombed sites already known to the international community.
To do so, they could take the following pathways:
Route one: If the 60% enriched uranium stockpile and some of the centrifuges survive American or Israeli bombings (and can be accessed), then Iran could enrich uranium to weapons grade. This could allow it to potentially rapidly produce enough weapons-grade uranium for nine to ten nuclear bombs.
Route two: Starting from scratch, Iran would need to enrich natural uranium to weapons-grade, manufacture and assemble new centrifuges, and build new facilities to process yellowcake—the concentrated uranium ore that forms the first step of the nuclear fuel cycle—into uranium gas for enrichment. This route for weaponisation is longer, requiring time and technical competence.
For both these pathways to provide serious deterrence, Iran would need to convert the weapons-grade uranium to metal, fabricate the metal into a core or pit, and fit it with an explosives package. Iran would also still need to invest resources into integrating a warhead and re-entry vehicle into a nuclear-capable ballistic missile delivery system (which could take several months to a year).
Route three: Iran could use its remaining 60% enriched uranium stockpile, convert it into metal without enriching it further, and fit it with an explosives package to produce a “crude” nuclear weapon. This would demonstrate it has entered the nuclear power club, but such a warhead would be far too big to fit on a missile, so its deterrence value would be negligible. Iran would also expose its secret nuclear sites in the process and face American and Israeli bombing in response. This is unlikely to be Iran’s preferred route.
Why might Iran take this path?
Iran’s new supreme leader—or any successor—may view weaponisation as the best insurance policy for regime survival, especially in light of the January 2026 mass protests and repeated wars with America and Israel, which Iranian officials view as intended to provoke regime change.
Restricting factors
- American and Israeli deep intelligence and penetration of Iranian nuclear activities make Iranian advances nearly impossible to conceal without first being bombed.
- If Iran tries to access its enriched uranium in buried facilities, America and Israel may resort to special ground operations to secure or remove the stockpile.
- Rebuilding enrichment capacity from zero demands goods and technology that would be difficult for Iran to procure.
- Iranian leaders may consider that the programme’s steep cost and potential to provoke another war could fuel greater public discontent and protests.
- Opposition to Iran’s weaponisation from Arab states, China and potentially Russia would isolate Iran and leave it more vulnerable to American and Israeli attacks.
- Iranian authorities recognise that nuclear status will not deter all US and Israeli strikes (just as it has not stopped cross-border strikes and skirmishes between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan).
- Weaponisation risks provoking an American or Israeli use of tactical nuclear weapons.