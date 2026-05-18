Iran nuclear monitor Month by month

In February 2026, Israel and America began pummelling Iran with new airstrikes that killed the country’s long-time leaders and triggered a broader regional war. One of President Donald Trump’s few consistently stated goals for this war was to ensure Iran “never” obtains a nuclear weapon.

For decades, Western governments saw Iran’s advancing nuclear programme, combined with its anti-Western stance and threats to Israel, as a danger to global stability. Israel and America assert they tried to stop that progress in June 2025 with the “12-day war”, but they clearly failed to settle the issue despite Trump’s claim that they had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. Pentagon officials later assessed that the strikes had set Iran back by only a year or two. The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, judged that Iran’s technical capabilities remained largely intact and Tehran was still primed to weaponise its nuclear capabilities should it have decided to do so. Compounding this, the strikes backfired on oversight: Iran retaliated by further blocking monitoring of its nuclear programme through the IAEA.

The second US and Israeli air bombing campaign since February 2026 has—thus far—not significantly altered the nuclear balance. What it has changed is Iranian leadership dynamics. The assassinations of senior figures who helped establish the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 have brought to power a hardened, more militarised elite—one that is less bound by the late supreme leader’s religious ban on nuclear weapons. After being attacked twice while negotiating with Washington, Iran’s rulers may now see nuclear arms as survival insurance.

Yet the Islamic Republic’s future is far from certain. In January 2026, nationwide turmoil shook the country as political repression and economic misery eroded public tolerance towards the ruling elite. The regime survived by using unprecedented brutal force. The recent wars, including the US blockade of Iranian energy exports, have further damaged Iran’s economy. Against this backdrop, America and Israel have encouraged Iranians to revolt, hoping this can trigger regime collapse.

Faced with these crises, Iran’s nuclear programme could follow several paths. This ECFR interactive project explores the range of realistic scenarios ahead, tracing the actions that could indicate which scenario is unfolding and the warning signs policymakers should look out for. Any assessment of what comes next also requires an understanding of the state of Iran’s programme before the bombs fell.