Tech race
Tokyo, Summer Olympics in 2021. To the dismay of Americans watching the athletics from the comfort of their couches, the US men’s 4×100 relay team failed to reach the final after a bobbled baton exchange. This failure came as a shock to athletics fans: the US team was the race’s favourite, counting in its ranks three of the world’s fastest men at the time.
Tech policy is saturated with sporting metaphors these days. At fancy dinners, someone will almost always point out that technological development is a marathon, not a sprint—whatever that means. Yet for Europeans, the relay may be a better metaphor.
As the US team learned in Tokyo, the relay rewards planning and coordination—not just raw speed. This suits the EU, which is hardly a sprinter. Data show that, on its own, the bloc trails the US and China in the global tech race. However, as part of a team, the EU holds significant leverage. It just needs to avoid dropping the baton.
How the EU can still compete in the tech race
- The EU’s tech leverage is greatest as part of coalitions. In 2024, G7/EU economies and their like-minded partners South Korea and Taiwan supplied 81% of China’s imports of chip-making equipment.
- Digital services are the EU’s quiet strength. The euro zone is a leading supplier of information and communication services, resulting in a trade surplus of about $264bn for these services in 2025.
- The bloc’s innovation metrics are nothing to write home about. Euro zone economies run on foreign intellectual property, and the bloc is lagging behind the US and China in frontier sectors like AI and biotech.
Anchor tech policy in coalitions
Alone, the EU is a mid-sized tech player on the global scene. However, the bloc holds genuine leverage as part of coalitions with the G7 and other like-minded partners.
Where the EU is strong
The G7 and its partners have an ace up their sleeve for chips. In 2024, G7/EU economies and their like-minded partners South Korea and Taiwan supplied 81% of China’s chip-making equipment imports. The EU is central to the group: the Netherlands alone accounted for 21% of China’s imports of chip-making machinery. This partly reflects the dominance of Dutch firm ASML in extreme ultraviolet lithography, a key process in making advanced semiconductors. Japan is an even bigger player than the EU: in 2024, Japanese firms like Tokyo Electron supplied 30% of China’s chip-making equipment imports.
Western leverage in semiconductor-making equipment will not last forever. Chinese imports of chip-making equipment rose nearly fourfold over the past decade, to $47bn in 2024. However, the share of China’s chip-making equipment imports supplied by G7/EU economies and their like-minded partners has dropped from 89% to 81% over the past decade. The slide is mostly due to South Korea, the US and Taiwan losing ground to Singapore and Malaysia.
Europe’s leverage is a double-edged sword. Restricting China’s access to advanced semiconductor-making machinery fuels Beijing’s self-sufficiency drive. What is more, cutting off Western firms from a huge market like China weakens their long-term business outlook—and thus Western leverage. The $38bn worth of chip-making equipment that suppliers from the G7/EU and like-minded partners shipped to China in 2024 represents a large part of their order books.
Digital services are the EU’s quiet strength. In 2025, the euro area earned nearly three times what it paid the rest of the world for information and communication services, leaving it with a trade surplus of about $264bn for these products. One caveat is that Ireland’s role as a hub for US tech multinationals distorts the data.
EU weaknesses
Just two countries, the US and China, run the global artificial intelligence (AI) race. Only one European model, Large 4 by French startup Mistral, features among the world’s 64 best large language models—the other 63 are American or Chinese. Large 4, which Mistral released in October 2026, sits roughly a year behind its American competitors. The model’s capabilities are similar to those of GPT-5, which OpenAI released in August 2025. Meanwhile, Chinese AI models slightly trail the American frontier. However, they are typically cheaper and good enough for most use cases, making them an appealing option for many users.
European firms buy few of the world’s AI chips. In the first half of 2026, American firms bought almost four-fifths of the global supply of AI-grade chips that power data centres, such as US firm Nvidia’s H100. China buys only a small share of these chips because of US export controls on advanced semiconductor technology. In addition to developing models that require less computing power, Chinese AI labs strap less powerful chips together to make up for the shortfall in advanced semiconductors.
The EU attracts a small share of global venture-capital (VC) investment in health biotech. Between 2015 and June 2025, the US captured roughly two-thirds of global VC investment for health biotech, nine times more than the EU.
Euro zone economies are net importers of intellectual property. Euro zone intellectual-property receipts (exports) covered only 44% of payments (imports) in 2025, down from a 74% peak in 2018. By contrast, the US, Britain and Japan are net exporters of intellectual property.
However, the picture varies greatly across member states. Some euro zone economies are net exporters of intellectual property. In 2024 (latest available data at the country level), Finland earned 4.4 times what it paid, Germany 1.7 times, the Netherlands 1.5 times and France 1.3 times.
On the tech race’s key input—R&D spending—the EU trails far behind the two world leaders. In 2024, China and the US each spent around $1trn on R&D (at purchasing-power parity), or around two-thirds more than the EU’s $612bn.
What EU firms do spend on R&D is not reaching priority sectors. EU companies tend to invest in mid-tech sectors, like the automotive industry. By contrast, US firms invest heavily in the frontier sectors that will determine long-term economic prospects, like AI, chips and biotech.