For the EU, best run as a relay. Europe is nowhere in AI, chips and biotech; alongside Japan and the US, it sets the pace for chip-making machines.

Lost, definitively, since Nokia. Say “we regulate what others invent”, with secret pride. Deplore the EU’s brain drain to the US while filling in an application form for a sabbatical at Stanford University.

Tokyo, Summer Olympics in 2021. To the dismay of Americans watching the athletics from the comfort of their couches, the US men’s 4×100 relay team failed to reach the final after a bobbled baton exchange. This failure came as a shock to athletics fans: the US team was the race’s favourite, counting in its ranks three of the world’s fastest men at the time.

Tech policy is saturated with sporting metaphors these days. At fancy dinners, someone will almost always point out that technological development is a marathon, not a sprint—whatever that means. Yet for Europeans, the relay may be a better metaphor.

As the US team learned in Tokyo, the relay rewards planning and coordination—not just raw speed. This suits the EU, which is hardly a sprinter. Data show that, on its own, the bloc trails the US and China in the global tech race. However, as part of a team, the EU holds significant leverage. It just needs to avoid dropping the baton.

How the EU can still compete in the tech race

The EU’s tech leverage is greatest as part of coalitions. In 2024, G7/EU economies and their like-minded partners South Korea and Taiwan supplied 81% of China’s imports of chip-making equipment.

In 2024, G7/EU economies and their like-minded partners South Korea and Taiwan supplied 81% of China’s imports of chip-making equipment. Digital services are the EU’s quiet strength . The euro zone is a leading supplier of information and communication services, resulting in a trade surplus of about $264bn for these services in 2025.

. The euro zone is a leading supplier of information and communication services, resulting in a trade surplus of about $264bn for these services in 2025. The bloc’s innovation metrics are nothing to write home about. Euro zone economies run on foreign intellectual property, and the bloc is lagging behind the US and China in frontier sectors like AI and biotech.

Anchor tech policy in coalitions

Alone, the EU is a mid-sized tech player on the global scene. However, the bloc holds genuine leverage as part of coalitions with the G7 and other like-minded partners.