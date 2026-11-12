Handle with care. The data do not lie, but they keep secrets: prising them out takes skill, patience and the occasional trick. Leave that to boring economists.

Official, thus exact. Where records disagree, pick the one that proves your point. The true figure exists; someone in Geneva must have it.

Imagine you were born imprisoned in a cave, with only a fire to keep you warm. You know nothing of the outside world; the only fragments of reality you interact with are the shadows that your captor projects onto the wall. This is how Plato’s allegory of the cave begins.

Policymakers increasingly find themselves in a similar cave. Official statistics can appear precise in print, but they are only shadows of the real economy. Records often omit, misplace or distort figures. Sometimes they also contradict each other; other times, they fall silent.

Plato’s prisoner eventually escapes the cave, witnessing the truth. Policymakers cannot flee their own cave: they cannot force other countries to hand over better data, or any data at all. When the statistical lights go off, the best that policymakers can do is learn to read the shadows.

The other pages in this project test accepted ideas against the data. This page tests the data itself, presenting some of the surprises that a journey through millions of statistics can bring. Ten examples offer a behind-the-scenes look at where the data fall short, how one can work around their flaws, and why policymakers need to treat data analysis as a critical input for sound policymaking (hint: hire economists, ideally Mandarin-speaking).