Statistics
Imagine you were born imprisoned in a cave, with only a fire to keep you warm. You know nothing of the outside world; the only fragments of reality you interact with are the shadows that your captor projects onto the wall. This is how Plato’s allegory of the cave begins.
Policymakers increasingly find themselves in a similar cave. Official statistics can appear precise in print, but they are only shadows of the real economy. Records often omit, misplace or distort figures. Sometimes they also contradict each other; other times, they fall silent.
Plato’s prisoner eventually escapes the cave, witnessing the truth. Policymakers cannot flee their own cave: they cannot force other countries to hand over better data, or any data at all. When the statistical lights go off, the best that policymakers can do is learn to read the shadows.
The other pages in this project test accepted ideas against the data. This page tests the data itself, presenting some of the surprises that a journey through millions of statistics can bring. Ten examples offer a behind-the-scenes look at where the data fall short, how one can work around their flaws, and why policymakers need to treat data analysis as a critical input for sound policymaking (hint: hire economists, ideally Mandarin-speaking).
When the number is not in the record
UN data might suggest Russia stopped all foreign trade in 2022. In reality, Russia simply stopped sending trade statistics to UN Comtrade after its full-blown invasion of Ukraine, probably to complicate analysis about the effectiveness of sanctions. Since then, economists can reconstitute Russia’s trade data only from other sources, such as the World Trade Organization, or through “mirroring”. The mirroring process entails using data from Russia’s 219 trade partners that do send their statistics to UN Comtrade: Russia’s imports are the sum of its 219 partners’ exports to Russia, while Russia’s exports are the sum of its 219 partners’ imports from Russia.
China publishes customs data for just 23 economies in English. Checking statistics for all the other economies requires Chinese language skills (or a decent, economics-savvy translator). The Chinese customs website also makes it virtually impossible to collect data in bulk for analysis (curious readers are welcome to ask how this can still be done).
When the number measures something else
On paper, Belgium is the EU’s largest holder of US Treasuries. US statistics suggest that Belgium and Luxembourg are the two largest holders of US Treasuries in the EU. In reality, these large holdings reflect custodian and fund domiciles, such as Euroclear and Clearstream, rather than genuine holdings from Belgian or Luxembourgish investment funds.
China’s exit from US debt could be (far) less steep than it looks. According to American statistics, China’s US Treasury holdings fell from $1.1trn at the end of 2020 to $684bn at the end of 2025, a 36% drop on paper. However, US Treasury data only record where securities sit in custody, not who really owns them. Over the same period, Belgium—the home of custodian Euroclear—saw its holdings rise by a whopping $224bn. This suggests that some of China’s holdings may have moved into Euroclear’s custody, not that Belgian investors are on a US Treasury buying spree.
When the number is misleading
SWIFT data suggest the euro’s appeal as a global payments currency crashed suddenly in March 2023. On paper, the euro’s share of SWIFT-processed payments fell from 37% (September 2020–July 2021 average) to 23% (2025 average). Over the same period, the dollar’s share of SWIFT-processed payments rose from 39% to 48%. At face value, the drop suggests that the attractiveness of the euro for global payments sank in early 2023 for no obvious reason. The reality is more benign. On March 20th 2023, the Eurosystem launched a new platform to process euro-denominated payments. At around the same time, banks in the euro zone migrated to a new SWIFT messaging system. The SWIFT indicator stopped recording some (typically large) transactions, resulting in an apparent drop in the role of the euro as a global payments currency.
The true origin of the EU’s palladium supplies is hard to track. Palladium is a key input for electronics, catalytic converters and defence. Russia was the EU’s top palladium supplier every year between 2016 and 2022. After the full-blown invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s market share for EU palladium imports broadly halved, dropping to 18% in 2025. Britain and Switzerland, which have no palladium mines, are significant suppliers of the metal to the EU. Customs data make it hard to track the true origin of the raw palladium that British and Swiss firms refine before shipping it to the bloc, making it impossible to trace the source of EU palladium supplies.
When the numbers disagree
Different methodologies lead to different results. On paper, Myanmar is the largest supplier of rare-earth compounds to G7/EU and BRICS economies. This is because Chinese refiners buy most of their feedstock there and China’s purchases dwarf everyone else’s. After excluding Chinese purchases, the picture changes drastically: China is the largest supplier of rare-earth compounds to the other G7/EU and BRICS economies.
Another challenge is that even the most granular customs codes bundle several minerals. For instance, the rare-earth compounds code covers both the raw concentrate leaving Myanmar and the separated compounds from Chinese refineries. This means that customs data cannot separate raw material from finished product. In other cases, tracking some minerals requires aggregating several customs codes. Tungsten, for example, fragments across three codes for ores, the ammonium paratungstate intermediate and unwrought metal. Overall, this customs-codes puzzle makes it difficult to track flows precisely.
Two customs records of the same flow stand $111bn apart. In 2025, China recorded exports of $420bn to the US, but the US recorded imports of only $309bn from China. The $111bn difference is equal to 36% of the stated total for the US. Part of the gap has well-known drivers: US importers sometimes under-report imports to dodge US tariffs. A boom in “de minimis” parcels worth less than $800 that US Census data did not record until 2025 further distorted the numbers. However, the impact of such drivers is hard to quantify, making it hard to track the real outcome of US de-risking efforts.
When the number raises more questions than answers
Japan’s antibiotics ingredients data have a year nobody can explain. In 2021, the EU suddenly became Japan’s top supplier of antibiotics ingredients, briefly surpassing China before dropping back to second place. A reader focusing only on Japan’s 2021 statistics would happily conclude that Japan suddenly diversified away from China and that the EU is Japan’s top supplier of antibiotics ingredients. In practice, no one really knows what happened.
Ceci n’est pas un graphique. Customs data cannot measure whether Chinese and Indian energy purchases have fully compensated for Russia’s loss of the European market. These data cannot measure revenue replacement or fiscal receipts from the Russian perspective; they record only the values of Chinese or Indian imports, leaving out the impact of price variations, murky discounts, changes in transport costs and different fuel mixes. Since early 2022, Moscow has classified, delayed or suspended the publication of its detailed export statistics.