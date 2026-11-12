Partial, at best: Chinese deliveries cover only about half of what Western suppliers used to send. When Moscow calls Beijing to complain, it is put on hold—behind Hanoi.

Complete. The energy went east; the friendship has no limits. Observe knowingly that sanctions never work; Russia is swamped with Chinese electronics.

On February 4th 2022, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, travelled to Beijing to meet his counterpart, Xi Jinping, and declare a “friendship with no limits”. Analysts struggled to figure out what the phrase meant. On paper, it sounded both grand and obscure.

Just 20 days later, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, and it all started to make sense. Crippled by Western sanctions, Russia would turn to its new best friend to export hydrocarbons and replace the high-tech goods it could no longer buy from Western companies amid stringent G7/EU sanctions.

This was the theory. In practice, the data suggest that the no-limits friendship between Russia and China does have strict boundaries. Moscow is a small trade partner to Beijing, and Chinese firms supply only a fraction of the products that Russia previously imported from Western economies.

The limits of the no-limits friendship

China has not fully replaced Western suppliers in the Russian market. In 2024, Chinese firms directly filled in just over half of the gap that Western sanctions left in Russia’s imports.

In 2024, Chinese firms directly filled in just over half of the gap that Western sanctions left in Russia’s imports. The refill rate is particularly low in some sectors, and near zero for civil aviation. Without Western spare parts or Chinese supplies, sanctions are a ticking time bomb for Russia’s airlines.

Without Western spare parts or Chinese supplies, sanctions are a ticking time bomb for Russia’s airlines. Russia remains a minor trade partner for China. Russia’s share of China’s trade is small and falling; it dropped from 4% in 2023 to 3.6% in 2025.

Exploit the gaps in China’s support to Russia

Russia has had no choice but to turn east, yet its pivot to Beijing is far from delivering as much as Moscow’s grand rhetoric suggests. That is leverage: EU sanctions policy should press where the pivot visibly fails.