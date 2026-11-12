Pivot (Russia’s to China)
On February 4th 2022, Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, travelled to Beijing to meet his counterpart, Xi Jinping, and declare a “friendship with no limits”. Analysts struggled to figure out what the phrase meant. On paper, it sounded both grand and obscure.
Just 20 days later, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, and it all started to make sense. Crippled by Western sanctions, Russia would turn to its new best friend to export hydrocarbons and replace the high-tech goods it could no longer buy from Western companies amid stringent G7/EU sanctions.
This was the theory. In practice, the data suggest that the no-limits friendship between Russia and China does have strict boundaries. Moscow is a small trade partner to Beijing, and Chinese firms supply only a fraction of the products that Russia previously imported from Western economies.
The limits of the no-limits friendship
- China has not fully replaced Western suppliers in the Russian market. In 2024, Chinese firms directly filled in just over half of the gap that Western sanctions left in Russia’s imports.
- The refill rate is particularly low in some sectors, and near zero for civil aviation. Without Western spare parts or Chinese supplies, sanctions are a ticking time bomb for Russia’s airlines.
- Russia remains a minor trade partner for China. Russia’s share of China’s trade is small and falling; it dropped from 4% in 2023 to 3.6% in 2025.
Exploit the gaps in China’s support to Russia
Russia has had no choice but to turn east, yet its pivot to Beijing is far from delivering as much as Moscow’s grand rhetoric suggests. That is leverage: EU sanctions policy should press where the pivot visibly fails.
Where the EU is strong
Western export restrictions have left a huge hole in Russia’s imports. Sanctions cut Russia’s imports by some $85bn per year between 2021 and 2024. The EU’s withdrawal from the Russian market accounts for around $70bn of that.
Russia’s sanctions busting likely does not close the gap. The data do not account for sanctions circumvention via well-known hubs like Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates or Central Asian economies. However, sanctions busting is hardly a panacea for Russia; it typically brings lower-quality goods at inflated prices.
The hole in Russia’s imports is largest for high-tech goods. In 2024, Russia’s observable imports of machinery and electronics from G7/EU and BRICS economies were still 27% below their pre-war level of 2021. From G7/EU economies only, the drop in Russia’s observable imports of such goods reached 90%.
China’s replacement rate varies widely by sector. Overall, in 2024 Chinese firms directly replaced just over half of the gap in Russian imports compared to pre-war (2021) levels. Russia’s current war economy needs troves of high-tech kit, meaning that the real gap is probably larger. For some goods, China’s refill rate is much lower than the average—it stands at a fifth for electronics and almost zero for aircraft. This points to a ticking time bomb for Russian airlines; aircraft can keep flying for years without Western maintenance and spare parts, but not forever.
Russia needs China far more than China needs Russia. In 2025, China was Russia’s top trade partner by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Russia was China’s seventh-largest trade partner—behind Vietnam, a much smaller economy than Russia.
Russia accounts for a small and shrinking share of China’s trade. In 2025, Russia accounted for just 3.6% of China’s trade flows, down from 4% in 2023. These data show that Russia is not a critical trade partner for China.
Where the EU is exposed
The EU switch away from Russian energy is unfinished. Russia’s share of the EU’s extra-EU energy-import bill fell from around 30% (up to and including 2021) to 5% (by 2025). However, Russia still supplied 15% of the EU’s extra-EU gas imports in 2025. A full EU ban on Russian gas, covering pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), should come into force in September 2027.
Some of the EU’s non-Russian energy supplies flow through Russian territory. Kazakhstan, now the EU’s third-largest supplier of crude, pumps its oil to Europe through a pipeline that crosses Russia.
Replacing Russian energy has created a growing dependence on the US. America has been the EU’s top energy supplier since 2023; US firms supplied 19% of the bloc’s extra-EU energy imports in 2025, up from 4% in 2015. (The data cover coal, crude oil, refined products and gas.)