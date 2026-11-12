Middle powers
In September 2026, hundreds of jigsaw-puzzle enthusiasts travelled from around the world to Valladolid, Spain, for the world’s jigsaw-puzzle championship. Each player got an identical box, and whoever completed the picture first won. The podium was all European.
Far from the minds of Valladolid players, the global economy is increasingly looking like a jigsaw puzzle. Competition for economic domination between the US and China is rearranging trade routes amid Western calls for de-risking from China, US tariffs and a global shift towards protectionism.
The data show which pieces of the puzzle matter most for Europe: middle powers and connectors, a set of emerging economies that are not picking sides between the US and China. Europeans need to put their inner puzzle-solving talents to use and reach out to these countries before the US and China do.
How middle powers and connector economies are winning
- Middle powers and connector economies are becoming more central to global trade. Nine of the ten countries in our sample recorded an increase in their share of global trade flows between 2015 and 2025.
- Connector economies like Vietnam are becoming hubs between China and the US. Meanwhile, middle powers’ trade is growing with a broad range of partners.
- Middle powers and connector economies are turning their growing trade clout into more durable gains. The ten economies in our sample captured 17% of global FDI inflows between 2023 and 2025, up from 13% between 2013 and 2015.
Court the winners
The new global economic map runs through Hanoi, Mexico City and Brasília. The EU should build ties with middle powers and connector economies before Washington or Beijing locks these countries in, focusing on those economies that also hold vast reserves of critical inputs like raw materials.
Why the EU needs to court middle powers and connector economies
Middle powers and connector economies are recording a rise in their combined share of global trade. The ten economies in our sample accounted for 16% of global trade flows in 2025, up from 13% in 2015.
The vast majority of middle powers and connectors are becoming more central to global trade. Nine of the ten economies in our sample recorded a rise in their share of global trade flows between 2015 and 2025; South Africa is the only exception.
Connector economies act as intermediaries between the US and China. Firms from connector economies import goods from China before shipping them to the US—thereby dodging US tariffs on China. By contrast, middle powers’ trade is growing with a broad range of partners.
Vietnam is the poster child of connector economies. Its trade turnover grew 2.8 times between 2015 and 2025, against 1.6 times for the world’s turnover.
Where the EU is falling behind
The EU is failing to reorientate trade ties towards emerging powers. In 2025, middle powers and connector economies accounted for 16% of the EU’s extra-EU goods trade turnover, barely up from 14% a decade earlier. Recent EU trade deals, such as those with India, Indonesia and Mercosur economies, could change this picture. However, they will yield results only gradually.
The winners of fragmentation are outcompeting the EU at attracting global investment. The EU captured just 8% of world FDI inflows between 2023 and 2025, sharply down from 29% between 2013 and 2015. The US, China and our sample of ten middle-power and connector economies all saw their shares of global FDI inflows rise between the same two periods. The data highlight how middle powers and connectors are turning their growing trade clout into more durable gains: long-term foreign investments on their soil.
Compare the ten middle powers and connector economies in more detail.
Methodology
Our sample of middle powers and connector economies includes ten countries overall: six middle powers (Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey and the UAE) and four connector economies that position themselves as intermediaries for trade flows between China and the US (Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam).