In September 2026, hundreds of jigsaw-puzzle enthusiasts travelled from around the world to Valladolid, Spain, for the world’s jigsaw-puzzle championship. Each player got an identical box, and whoever completed the picture first won. The podium was all European.

Far from the minds of Valladolid players, the global economy is increasingly looking like a jigsaw puzzle. Competition for economic domination between the US and China is rearranging trade routes amid Western calls for de-risking from China, US tariffs and a global shift towards protectionism.

The data show which pieces of the puzzle matter most for Europe: middle powers and connectors, a set of emerging economies that are not picking sides between the US and China. Europeans need to put their inner puzzle-solving talents to use and reach out to these countries before the US and China do.

How middle powers and connector economies are winning

Middle powers and connector economies are becoming more central to global trade. Nine of the ten countries in our sample recorded an increase in their share of global trade flows between 2015 and 2025.

Nine of the ten countries in our sample recorded an increase in their share of global trade flows between 2015 and 2025. Connector economies like Vietnam are becoming hubs between China and the US. Meanwhile, middle powers’ trade is growing with a broad range of partners.

Meanwhile, middle powers’ trade is growing with a broad range of partners. Middle powers and connector economies are turning their growing trade clout into more durable gains. The ten economies in our sample captured 17% of global FDI inflows between 2023 and 2025, up from 13% between 2013 and 2015.

Court the winners

The new global economic map runs through Hanoi, Mexico City and Brasília. The EU should build ties with middle powers and connector economies before Washington or Beijing locks these countries in, focusing on those economies that also hold vast reserves of critical inputs like raw materials.