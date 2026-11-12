The deceased is in rude health; the EU is at the centre of it. Worry instead that the bloc’s trade ties are concentrating on a few partners and that foreign investors are drifting away.

Over. Date its death to the covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine or Trump’s tariffs, as preferred.

In 2020, American scientists made a startling discovery: strips of land along streams where beavers had built dams made it through wildfires in far better shape than land without beavers. Specialists in these cute creatures were not surprised. Beavers are nature’s best engineers, carefully fine-tuning their ponds to sustain plants and wildlife.

Over the past decades, Europeans have built a pond of their own: a vast single market that has enriched the bloc and drawn in global firms. Like the natural landscapes of America, Europe’s open market faces wildfires of its own as major economies embrace tariffs, export controls and investment screening mechanisms.

So far, the single market is holding up. Globalisation is not over, and access to the EU market remains a major source of leverage for Brussels. However, the bloc’s trade ties are concentrating among fewer partners, and the EU’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment is weakening. European policymakers need to tend to their pond before it becomes a puddle.

Why globalisation is changing, not ending

The EU remains at the centre of global trade. The EU is a more important trade partner to most major economies than they are to the bloc. China is the exception to the rule, but only barely.

The EU is a more important trade partner to most major economies than they are to the bloc. China is the exception to the rule, but only barely. Despite its pledges, the EU is not de-risking. The bloc’s top three suppliers accounted for 84% of its imports from other G7 and BRICS economies in 2025, up from 80% in 2015.

The bloc’s top three suppliers accounted for 84% of its imports from other G7 and BRICS economies in 2025, up from 80% in 2015. The EU remains a top investor abroad, but it is losing appeal as an FDI destination. EU-based investors hold around a third of the global outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI). However, the EU’s attractiveness as an FDI destination is eroding.

Use the single market to bring back foreign investment

The bloc’s attractiveness as an FDI destination remains huge, but it is eroding. Amid growing global pledges to produce closer to consumers, the EU needs to leverage its best asset—a vast single market of around 450 million wealthy consumers—to court FDI from multinationals.