Globalisation
In 2020, American scientists made a startling discovery: strips of land along streams where beavers had built dams made it through wildfires in far better shape than land without beavers. Specialists in these cute creatures were not surprised. Beavers are nature’s best engineers, carefully fine-tuning their ponds to sustain plants and wildlife.
Over the past decades, Europeans have built a pond of their own: a vast single market that has enriched the bloc and drawn in global firms. Like the natural landscapes of America, Europe’s open market faces wildfires of its own as major economies embrace tariffs, export controls and investment screening mechanisms.
So far, the single market is holding up. Globalisation is not over, and access to the EU market remains a major source of leverage for Brussels. However, the bloc’s trade ties are concentrating among fewer partners, and the EU’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment is weakening. European policymakers need to tend to their pond before it becomes a puddle.
Why globalisation is changing, not ending
- The EU remains at the centre of global trade. The EU is a more important trade partner to most major economies than they are to the bloc. China is the exception to the rule, but only barely.
- Despite its pledges, the EU is not de-risking. The bloc’s top three suppliers accounted for 84% of its imports from other G7 and BRICS economies in 2025, up from 80% in 2015.
- The EU remains a top investor abroad, but it is losing appeal as an FDI destination. EU-based investors hold around a third of the global outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI). However, the EU’s attractiveness as an FDI destination is eroding.
Use the single market to bring back foreign investment
The bloc’s attractiveness as an FDI destination remains huge, but it is eroding. Amid growing global pledges to produce closer to consumers, the EU needs to leverage its best asset—a vast single market of around 450 million wealthy consumers—to court FDI from multinationals.
Where the EU is strong
Access to the EU market remains the bloc’s best leverage. The EU is a more important trade partner to almost all other G7 and BRICS economies than they are to the bloc. China is the only exception to the rule, and only barely: China accounts for 15% of the EU’s extra-EU goods trade, while the EU accounts for 13% of China’s trade flows. (China data are for 2024, while the figures for other economies are from 2025.)
EU firms are the world’s largest source of FDI. EU-based investors hold around a third ($16trn) of the world’s outward FDI stock (that is, what investors from a given economy hold abroad). This share has held at around one-third over the past decade, highlighting the centrality of EU firms and investors globally (the data include investment between EU member states). By contrast, US investors hold just 15% (or $7trn) of the world’s outward stock of FDI, down from 20% a decade ago.
Where the EU is exposed
The EU has pledged to embrace de-risking, but its trade flows with G7 and BRICS economies are concentrating on the US and China. Between 2015 and 2025, the share of the EU’s goods trade with G7 and BRICS economies that goes to its top three partners rose by 3.8 percentage points for imports (to 84.2%) and by 4.3 percentage points for exports (to 80.9%). This signals a concentration pattern of EU trade ties for both suppliers and export markets, when de-risking would require diversification.
Despite transatlantic tensions, the US is becoming a more important partner for EU firms. US companies bought 21% of the bloc’s worldwide extra-EU goods exports in 2025, up from 17% in 2015—signalling EU firms’ growing reliance on the US as an export market. The pattern holds for imports, albeit less markedly. US firms supplied 14% of the bloc’s worldwide extra-EU goods imports in 2025, up from 12% in 2015. One caveat is that the data predate the implementation of the EU’s string of new trade agreements with Australia, India, Indonesia and Mercosur economies.
Most other large economies are diversifying their mix of suppliers, in line with de-risking pledges. Only Japan shows a similar concentration trend for its imports from other G7/EU and BRICS economies.
The EU is losing ground as an investment destination. The bloc’s share of global inward FDI stock (that is, the stock of global FDI that sits in the EU) has dropped from 32% to 28% over the past decade (the data include investment between EU member states). By contrast, the US share has held steady, at 13% over the same period.