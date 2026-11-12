De-dollarisation
Paris, 1953. In a small theatre south of the Seine, the crowd watches two men on stage waiting for Godot—someone they have never met, but who they are sure will save them. Each day ends the same way: Godot will come tomorrow.
Like the two men expecting Godot, global policymakers have been waiting for decades for the emergence of a post-dollar world. On paper, their expectations look well founded. In recent years, US adversaries—chief among them Russia and China—have been loud advocates for payments in local currencies. In 2025, Donald Trump’s return to the White House further fuelled expectations for a demise of the greenback amid erratic policymaking and bizarre plans to sink the dollar.
Yet, just like Godot, de-dollarisation remains out of sight.
Why the dollar still rules
- US Treasuries remain the safe asset of choice for global investors. Foreign holdings of US Treasuries ended 2025 at a record year-end level of $9.2trn, fuelled by growing purchases from European investors.
- The dollar remains the go-to currency for central bank reserves. At 56% in 2025, the US dollar-denominated share of global foreign-exchange reserves has dropped only marginally since 2015.
- For EU firms, the dollar is the go-to currency for international trade. More than half of the bloc’s extra-EU imports are invoiced in US dollars.
Stop waiting, start building
The euro’s international role will not grow by default. The EU holds genuine assets in the financial field: SWIFT, Euroclear and Clearstream all operate under EU law, while EU investors are increasingly critical to US government funding endeavours. What the bloc still lacks is global products, like safe euro-denominated debt or a digital euro.
Where the EU is strong
Washington increasingly relies on EU-based investors to finance its growing fiscal deficit. EU holdings of US Treasuries rose from $1.4trn at end-2020 to $2.1trn at end-2025, lifting the bloc’s share of Treasuries’ foreign holdings from 19.3% to 23.1%.
Custody arrangements partly inflate this rise, but they also underline further EU leverage. A huge chunk of the world’s financial plumbing sits in the EU. Euroclear (Belgium) and Clearstream (Luxembourg) operate as a global duopoly running the world’s two International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs, institutions that handle clearing, settlement and safekeeping for global financial instruments). Combined, Euroclear and Clearstream oversee the entire $16trn market for international bonds. The two institutions also hold around $70trn in global securities; 103 central banks hold foreign reserves at Euroclear and 70 at Clearstream.
Europe also holds a switch that can cut banks off from the rest of the world. SWIFT, the international cooperative that connects all global banks, is based in Belgium and is thus subject to EU law. This is why EU sanctions were able to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT from 2022, for instance.
European leverage via SWIFT is safe—for now. Both the US and China are developing digital currencies that bypass SWIFT: America is going for dollar-pegged stablecoins, while China is betting on the digital yuan. The threat is not imminent: daily global turnover for both digital currencies is small—around $300bn for stablecoins and $50m for international transactions in digital yuan. These are both rounding errors compared with the $9.6trn traded every day on global foreign-exchange markets.
Europe should use this window to build its digital currency. While the US and China push ahead with their digital plans in finance, European ambitions for a retail digital euro are stalling amid opposition from banks. Meanwhile, plans for a wholesale digital euro settling cross-border transactions between banks are in limbo because of a lack of political will to make the project a priority.
Where the EU is exposed
The EU’s large holdings of US Treasuries are also a vulnerability. The same $2.1trn stock of US Treasuries that gives the EU leverage over the US would be exposed in any US attempt to restructure its debt, stop paying interest or tax foreign holders of US Treasuries. These elements may sound far-fetched, but the Trump administration appears to have considered them as part of a potential Mar-a-Lago currency deal.
France would have the most to lose. French investors—both public and private—are the largest genuine holders of US Treasuries in the EU. This means that France, along with the financial hubs of Belgium, Luxembourg and Ireland, would be the most exposed to US currency demands.
The dollar remains the world’s leading reserve currency. Between 2015 and 2025, the dollar-denominated share of global foreign-exchange reserves fell only marginally—from 64.2% to 56.4%. Most of the 2025 dip is due to dollar depreciation, since a weaker greenback inflates the value of holdings in other currencies.
Despite doubts about the dollar’s outlook, the euro is not gaining ground as a reserve currency. Between 2015 and 2025, the euro-denominated share of global foreign-exchange reserves rose by just one percentage point. This mostly reflects a shortage of euro-denominated safe assets that foreign investors could buy. The combined stock of German bunds, French sovereign bonds and EU-issued securities (including debt from the European Investment Bank) is just $7trn—about five times smaller than the stock of US Treasury securities.
The EU still relies heavily on the dollar for trade. More than half of the bloc’s extra-EU imports are invoiced in dollars. For oil, the share reaches 87%.
The dollar is the most-used currency for invoicing extra-EU imports in two-thirds of EU member states. Reliance on the dollar is particularly high in Lithuania, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece and Poland.