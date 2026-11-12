Not happening. The EU still pays in dollars and saves ever more in US Treasuries. Do not hold your breath for a digital euro.

Imminent since the end of Bretton Woods in 1971. Invoke the concept at every conference, mentioning the BRICS, gold and the petroyuan (preferably in that order).

Paris, 1953. In a small theatre south of the Seine, the crowd watches two men on stage waiting for Godot—someone they have never met, but who they are sure will save them. Each day ends the same way: Godot will come tomorrow.

Like the two men expecting Godot, global policymakers have been waiting for decades for the emergence of a post-dollar world. On paper, their expectations look well founded. In recent years, US adversaries—chief among them Russia and China—have been loud advocates for payments in local currencies. In 2025, Donald Trump’s return to the White House further fuelled expectations for a demise of the greenback amid erratic policymaking and bizarre plans to sink the dollar.

Yet, just like Godot, de-dollarisation remains out of sight.

Why the dollar still rules

US Treasuries remain the safe asset of choice for global investors. Foreign holdings of US Treasuries ended 2025 at a record year-end level of $9.2trn, fuelled by growing purchases from European investors.

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries ended 2025 at a record year-end level of $9.2trn, fuelled by growing purchases from European investors. The dollar remains the go-to currency for central bank reserves. At 56% in 2025, the US dollar-denominated share of global foreign-exchange reserves has dropped only marginally since 2015.

At 56% in 2025, the US dollar-denominated share of global foreign-exchange reserves has dropped only marginally since 2015. For EU firms, the dollar is the go-to currency for international trade. More than half of the bloc’s extra-EU imports are invoiced in US dollars.

Stop waiting, start building

The euro’s international role will not grow by default. The EU holds genuine assets in the financial field: SWIFT, Euroclear and Clearstream all operate under EU law, while EU investors are increasingly critical to US government funding endeavours. What the bloc still lacks is global products, like safe euro-denominated debt or a digital euro.