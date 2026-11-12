China has cornered some, not all. Europe’s dependencies are a world tour; Beijing is just one stop among many.

Put a beginner and a professional in front of the same pool table, and they will play the game quite differently. The amateur starts by striking hard at the first ball that stands out. By contrast, the pro walks around the table and meticulously plans a sequence of shots.

For critical raw materials (CRM), the EU has so far aimed at the ball that appears to stand out the most: China. There is a catch, though: the data show that the CRM dependencies do not all point towards Beijing. Like a professional pool player, Europe should first look at the whole table, then calibrate its policy case by case.

Why the EU’s CRM challenge goes beyond China

China dominates, but not for all CRM. Across the ten minerals that we tracked, China holds genuine chokepoints for some minerals—yet it also supplies just 10% of the EU’s imports of all ten.

Across the ten minerals that we tracked, China holds genuine chokepoints for some minerals—yet it also supplies just 10% of the EU’s imports of all ten. The EU’s CRM challenge is global. In our ten-mineral basket, the bloc’s chokepoints do not all lead to China. They also trace back to Brazil (84% of ferro-niobium imports), Chile (75% of lithium carbonate imports) and Tajikistan (69% of antimony imports).

In our ten-mineral basket, the bloc’s chokepoints do not all lead to China. They also trace back to Brazil (84% of ferro-niobium imports), Chile (75% of lithium carbonate imports) and Tajikistan (69% of antimony imports). The little CRM leverage that the EU had has waned. Over the past decade, the bloc has lost its standing as a major supplier of minor metals like gallium and germanium to the US, and of palladium to China.

Rethink the single-adversary playbook

A diversification policy that aims at Beijing alone is a poor fit for a many-player system. The EU must map each mineral to its actual chokepoint, draft a diversification plan mineral by mineral, stockpile critical commodities and consider courting the producers that China leans on.