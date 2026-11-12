Critical raw materials
Put a beginner and a professional in front of the same pool table, and they will play the game quite differently. The amateur starts by striking hard at the first ball that stands out. By contrast, the pro walks around the table and meticulously plans a sequence of shots.
For critical raw materials (CRM), the EU has so far aimed at the ball that appears to stand out the most: China. There is a catch, though: the data show that the CRM dependencies do not all point towards Beijing. Like a professional pool player, Europe should first look at the whole table, then calibrate its policy case by case.
Why the EU’s CRM challenge goes beyond China
- China dominates, but not for all CRM. Across the ten minerals that we tracked, China holds genuine chokepoints for some minerals—yet it also supplies just 10% of the EU’s imports of all ten.
- The EU’s CRM challenge is global. In our ten-mineral basket, the bloc’s chokepoints do not all lead to China. They also trace back to Brazil (84% of ferro-niobium imports), Chile (75% of lithium carbonate imports) and Tajikistan (69% of antimony imports).
- The little CRM leverage that the EU had has waned. Over the past decade, the bloc has lost its standing as a major supplier of minor metals like gallium and germanium to the US, and of palladium to China.
Rethink the single-adversary playbook
A diversification policy that aims at Beijing alone is a poor fit for a many-player system. The EU must map each mineral to its actual chokepoint, draft a diversification plan mineral by mineral, stockpile critical commodities and consider courting the producers that China leans on.
Where the EU is strong
The EU now relies less on China for rare-earth compounds than it used to. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 29% of the EU’s extra-EU imports of rare-earth compounds, down from 56% in 2015. Norway is now the EU’s largest supplier of rare-earth compounds, supplying 32% of the bloc’s extra-EU imports in 2024. However, customs data do not reveal the origin of Norway’s feedstocks.
China has significant CRM dependencies of its own. China is the largest importer of CRM among G7/EU and BRICS economies, with $9.6bn worth of imports in 2024—more than the US and the EU combined.
For almost all minerals, China relies on single suppliers. For instance, in 2024 the Democratic Republic of the Congo supplied 96% of China’s cobalt intermediates imports. Courting the producers that are key for China’s CRM supplies could strengthen the EU’s hand with Beijing.
Where the EU is exposed
China holds a firm grip on the EU’s magnesium supplies. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 92% of the EU’s extra-EU imports of magnesium. This is the definition of a chokepoint: concentrated, one-sided and hard to exit. Magnesium is critical for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, metallurgy, defence and chemicals. The grip is industrial rather than geological: magnesium ore is ubiquitous, but the US Geological Survey reckons China controls 86% of the world’s primary magnesium smelting capacity.
To a lesser extent, China also holds significant leverage over the EU for graphite. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 47% of the EU’s extra-EU graphite imports. Graphite is key for electric-vehicle batteries, steelmaking, electronics, aerospace and defence.
China’s grip on these two minerals is global. Across the G7/EU and BRICS economies, China holds dominant positions for magnesium and graphite.
For the ten minerals in our basket, the EU relies on China more than the US does. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 10% of the bloc’s extra-EU imports of the ten minerals we tracked, against 7% for the US. However, the headline data do not tell the whole story; US purchases of these minerals from Chinese firms rose by over a third between 2015 and 2024, far more than the EU’s 8%. What is more, the picture varies across minerals. For instance, US reliance on China for imports of rare-earth compounds is deepening: Chinese firms supplied 75% of US imports of rare-earth compounds in 2024, up from 61% in 2015. This shows how Chinese export restrictions on rare-earth compounds would bite harder in Washington than in Brussels.
Despite the current focus on China, the EU’s mineral chokepoints point in many directions. In 2024, Brazil supplied 84% of the bloc’s extra-EU ferro-niobium imports, Chile 75% of lithium carbonate imports and Tajikistan 69% of antimony imports. Other significant dependencies exist, notably for palladium (South Africa, 40%) and titanium (Kazakhstan, 33%). Some of these suppliers, like Brazil, Chile and Kazakhstan, are partners that the EU can court.
By value, and over the past decade, Russia—not China—was the largest EU supplier of the ten minerals we tracked. This trend stopped after the full-blown invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The data highlight how a single-adversary playbook aimed solely at China may be a poor fit to tackle the EU’s CRM dependencies.
The little leverage that the EU used to have over the US and China is waning. In 2015, the EU was the United States’ top supplier of minor metals like gallium and germanium, accounting for 28% of US imports. By 2024, the EU share had dropped to just 14%. In 2015, the EU was the top supplier of palladium to China, accounting for 44% of Chinese imports. By 2024, EU firms supplied just 3% of China’s palladium imports.
Where the EU is a top CRM supplier, the amounts at stake are small. The EU holds leading positions for supplies of the ten CRM we tracked in just a few small markets among G7 and BRICS economies: Japan’s imports of cobalt intermediates (46%, $65m in 2024); Britain’s imports of minor metals like gallium and germanium (56%, $12m) and rare-earth compounds (52%, $3m); Russia’s imports of rare-earth compounds (54%, $10m); and Brazil’s imports of cobalt intermediates (53%, $10m).
Methodology
The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act lists 34 critical raw materials. To test the hypothesis that China controls the global supply of CRM, we created a narrower basket of ten minerals that can be tracked accurately using customs data: magnesium, graphite, lithium carbonate, cobalt intermediates, rare-earth compounds, gallium and germanium, antimony, titanium, ferro-niobium and palladium.
Two caveats apply: the customs code for gallium and germanium also includes other minerals like indium, niobium and vanadium, as well as hafnium and rhenium until 2021. For rare earths, we picked rare-earth compounds because other rare earth-related customs data carry only minuscule trade flows.