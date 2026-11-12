Lament less, look harder. The real shock is building in Chinese labs, not on Europe’s docks. Promise R&D funding at the next innovation summit; repeat the promise at the following summit.

Lament a flood, decimating EU industry. Say “overcapacity” gravely and point to the Chinese EVs on the docks.

In 1569, Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator designed a map that shows rhumb lines on a sphere as straight lines, making the projection ideal for navigation. However, the map also distorts size. Land near the Earth’s poles looks far bigger than it is, while land near the Equator looks smaller.

Fast forward five centuries, and Europe’s mental picture of the China shock suffers from a comparable distortion. Over the past decade, a surge in Chinese exports has fuelled fears of a flood that would wipe out European industry. The data show that this threat is smaller than it looks, even if the pain for some EU industries is real.

The bigger threat is the one that looks distant. As China doubles down on research and development (R&D) spending, the real China shock for Europe may still lie ahead—and it is about innovation.

Why the real China shock has not hit Europe yet

There is no flood of Chinese imports to the EU. Between 2015 and 2025, China accounted for just a quarter of the rise in EU imports. China’s share of extra-EU imports barely moved, rising from 21% to 22%.

Between 2015 and 2025, China accounted for just a quarter of the rise in EU imports. China’s share of extra-EU imports barely moved, rising from 21% to 22%. European firms are holding their ground in China. The EU’s market share for China’s imports shrank by just 0.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2025—the smallest drop among major economies.

The EU’s market share for China’s imports shrank by just 0.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2025—the smallest drop among major economies. Current EU investment trends point to a huge China shock ahead. China’s R&D spending stood at $1trn in 2024 at purchasing-power parity, 68% more than the EU’s $612bn.

Fund the innovation race now

Europe’s best policy response to China’s economic rise is to urgently fund innovation and R&D.