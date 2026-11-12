China shock
In 1569, Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator designed a map that shows rhumb lines on a sphere as straight lines, making the projection ideal for navigation. However, the map also distorts size. Land near the Earth’s poles looks far bigger than it is, while land near the Equator looks smaller.
Fast forward five centuries, and Europe’s mental picture of the China shock suffers from a comparable distortion. Over the past decade, a surge in Chinese exports has fuelled fears of a flood that would wipe out European industry. The data show that this threat is smaller than it looks, even if the pain for some EU industries is real.
The bigger threat is the one that looks distant. As China doubles down on research and development (R&D) spending, the real China shock for Europe may still lie ahead—and it is about innovation.
Why the real China shock has not hit Europe yet
- There is no flood of Chinese imports to the EU. Between 2015 and 2025, China accounted for just a quarter of the rise in EU imports. China’s share of extra-EU imports barely moved, rising from 21% to 22%.
- European firms are holding their ground in China. The EU’s market share for China’s imports shrank by just 0.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2025—the smallest drop among major economies.
- Current EU investment trends point to a huge China shock ahead. China’s R&D spending stood at $1trn in 2024 at purchasing-power parity, 68% more than the EU’s $612bn.
Fund the innovation race now
Europe’s best policy response to China’s economic rise is to urgently fund innovation and R&D.
Where the EU is strong
EU imports from China are rising, but so are the bloc’s imports from the rest of the world. The EU’s extra-EU imports rose by around half between 2015 and 2025, to $2.8trn in 2025. Over the same period, China accounted for just one quarter of the growth in the bloc’s extra-EU imports.
China’s share of the EU’s extra-EU imports has barely moved over the past decade. It rose from 20.5% in 2015 to 22.3% in 2025. Granted, the EU’s goods trade deficit with China doubled between 2015 and 2025, to $409bn. However, the data suggest that the EU’s goods trade deficit with China widened at least in part because the whole EU import bill grew.
EU firms are holding their positions in the Chinese market better than their American counterparts. In 2025, the EU supplied 10.4% of China’s import bill, or nearly twice the United States’ 5.4%. At constant perimeter (that is, excluding Britain to account for Brexit), the EU’s market share for China’s import bill fell by just 0.9 percentage points between 2015 and 2025. This drop, although real, is the smallest decline among China’s major advanced-economy suppliers; between 2015 and 2025, the United States’ market share for China’s import bill dropped from 8.8% to 5.4%, while Japan’s shrank from 8.5% to 6.4%.
EU firms retain strong positions, or are even gaining ground, in the Chinese market for several high-value sectors. Over 2015–24, EU firms supplied a growing share of Chinese imports for pharmaceuticals, vehicles, aircraft, optical and precision instruments, perfumery and essential oils, and specialty chemicals. The EU’s market share for China’s machinery imports—the largest single chunk of Chinese imports from the EU, close to a fifth of the total—has dropped only marginally over the same period.
Where the EU is exposed
In the EU market, Chinese competition with European firms is concentrated in a few sectors. Four product groups (electronics, machinery, organic chemicals and vehicles) account for 72% of the rise in the EU’s imports from China between 2015 and 2025.
China now outspends both the EU and the US on R&D. In 2024, China spent $1trn on R&D at purchasing-power parity, around two-thirds more than the EU’s $612bn. In the same year, China also overtook the US on R&D spending for the first time.
China also spends more on R&D than the EU relative to the size of its economy. China’s R&D spending is equivalent to 2.7% of the country’s GDP, against 2.1% for the EU. This matters because productivity growth, fuelled by R&D spending, is the main determinant of long-term growth alongside demographics (a weakness for both the EU and China).