All made in China, and more so every year. Send a get-well card to the last EU penicillin plant, in Tyrol; it has asked for a course of tariffs against Chinese amoxicillin.

All made in China. Discover during pandemics, forget in between. Demand a European penicillin plant, then cough nervously upon hearing the price.

Some two millennia ago, “The Divine Farmer’s Classic of Materia Medica” catalogued 365 therapeutic substances, laying the basis for traditional Chinese pharmacology, or zhongyao. Mandarin speakers still call modern pharmaceuticals something else entirely—xiyao, or Western medicines.

The line between Chinese and Western medicines is blurring. Today, many “Western” medicines—including antibiotics—depend on Chinese ingredients. Europeans learned this at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when India—a major exporter of pharmaceutical products—restricted shipments of antibiotics. Indian drugmakers sourced ingredients from Chinese suppliers, whose factories had shut down amid strict lockdowns.

Nearly three years later, Europeans received another warning. During the 2022–23 winter, the EU experienced a shortage of amoxicillin—an antibiotic that is often made in China. The lesson was clear: supplies of life-or-death products like antibiotics are not a given.

As the EU works on the Critical Medicines Act and the European Biotech Act, and the US plans to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products, European policymakers are busy writing a prescription for the bloc’s medicine supplies. Brussels should start with antibiotics and finish the course—doctor’s orders.

China’s tight grip on antibiotics ingredients

China supplies more than half of the antibiotics ingredients that other large economies import. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 53% of the antibiotics ingredients that the G7/EU, other BRICS and Switzerland imported.

In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 53% of the antibiotics ingredients that the G7/EU, other BRICS and Switzerland imported. EU reliance on China for antibiotics ingredients is deepening. In 2024, China supplied 35% of the EU’s extra-EU antibiotics imports, up from 23% in 2015.

In 2024, China supplied 35% of the EU’s extra-EU antibiotics imports, up from 23% in 2015. China’s control is even tighter for upstream antibiotics ingredients. China controls roughly 94% of the global production of 6-APA, a critical precursor for penicillin antibiotics.

Make antibiotics a priority

The EU should consider creating antibiotics ingredients stockpiles, finance upstream capacity and play Europe’s own card: as the top supplier of antibiotics ingredients to the US, the EU holds a seat in any Washington conversation on medicines supply security.