Antibiotics
Some two millennia ago, “The Divine Farmer’s Classic of Materia Medica” catalogued 365 therapeutic substances, laying the basis for traditional Chinese pharmacology, or zhongyao. Mandarin speakers still call modern pharmaceuticals something else entirely—xiyao, or Western medicines.
The line between Chinese and Western medicines is blurring. Today, many “Western” medicines—including antibiotics—depend on Chinese ingredients. Europeans learned this at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when India—a major exporter of pharmaceutical products—restricted shipments of antibiotics. Indian drugmakers sourced ingredients from Chinese suppliers, whose factories had shut down amid strict lockdowns.
Nearly three years later, Europeans received another warning. During the 2022–23 winter, the EU experienced a shortage of amoxicillin—an antibiotic that is often made in China. The lesson was clear: supplies of life-or-death products like antibiotics are not a given.
As the EU works on the Critical Medicines Act and the European Biotech Act, and the US plans to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products, European policymakers are busy writing a prescription for the bloc’s medicine supplies. Brussels should start with antibiotics and finish the course—doctor’s orders.
China’s tight grip on antibiotics ingredients
- China supplies more than half of the antibiotics ingredients that other large economies import. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 53% of the antibiotics ingredients that the G7/EU, other BRICS and Switzerland imported.
- EU reliance on China for antibiotics ingredients is deepening. In 2024, China supplied 35% of the EU’s extra-EU antibiotics imports, up from 23% in 2015.
- China’s control is even tighter for upstream antibiotics ingredients. China controls roughly 94% of the global production of 6-APA, a critical precursor for penicillin antibiotics.
Make antibiotics a priority
The EU should consider creating antibiotics ingredients stockpiles, finance upstream capacity and play Europe’s own card: as the top supplier of antibiotics ingredients to the US, the EU holds a seat in any Washington conversation on medicines supply security.
Where the EU is strong
The EU is the top supplier of antibiotics ingredients to the US (57% of imports in 2024), Canada (43%) and Switzerland (90%). Italy alone covered about a third of US imports of antibiotics ingredients in 2024. That is a genuine selling point in any G7 conversation on supply security, and an asset for Rome.
The EU has one of the least concentrated supplier bases of any large buyer of antibiotics ingredients. Apart from Britain and Canada, every other big buyer of antibiotics ingredients relies more on its three largest suppliers than the EU.
China’s rising market share for EU imports of antibiotics ingredients partly reflects a drop in EU imports. The EU’s extra-EU import bill for antibiotics ingredients shrank by 27% between 2015 and 2024, mechanically inflating China’s market share.
Where the EU is exposed
China controls the global supply of antibiotics ingredients. In 2024, Chinese firms supplied 53% of the antibiotics ingredients that the world’s other major economies (the G7/EU and BRICS, plus Switzerland) imported.
Unlike the US and Japan, the EU is becoming more reliant on Chinese antibiotics ingredients. In 2024, China supplied 35% of the EU’s extra-EU antibiotics imports, up from 23% in 2015.
China’s control of the antibiotics supply chain is even greater upstream. China produces around 94% of global supplies of 6-APA, the precursor for penicillin antibiotics like amoxicillin. In Europe, only one large-scale integrated maker of penicillin antibiotics remains: Sandoz, which operates the Kundl site in Tyrol, Austria. In May 2026, Sandoz announced that it had filed a draft anti-dumping complaint to the European Commission against Chinese-made amoxicillin supplies.