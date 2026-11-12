In the second half of the 19th century, French novelist Gustave Flaubert set out to catalogue the ideas that everyone repeats but nobody ever examines. The result, his “Dictionary of Received Ideas”, mocked the clichés of his day in short, sharp entries.

More than 150 years later, the world economy has its own dictionary of received ideas. We tested eight mainstream narratives against hard data and propose fresh perspectives on them. The result is a new dictionary, with fresh, data-driven definitions for an interdependent world.

For each entry, we also ask where it leaves the EU: where the bloc holds leverage and where it is exposed.

The project does not aim to present an exhaustive picture of the world economy or even of the topics we cover. Instead, it offers a few key data points on some of the biggest challenges Europe faces today, such as critical raw materials, China’s economic rise and Europe’s place in global tech.

European policymakers can only craft sound policies on such complex topics if they are armed with bullet-proof data. This is a journey through some of the numbers.