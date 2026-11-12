Interdependence, revised: A new dictionary for the world economy
In the second half of the 19th century, French novelist Gustave Flaubert set out to catalogue the ideas that everyone repeats but nobody ever examines. The result, his “Dictionary of Received Ideas”, mocked the clichés of his day in short, sharp entries.
More than 150 years later, the world economy has its own dictionary of received ideas. We tested eight mainstream narratives against hard data and propose fresh perspectives on them. The result is a new dictionary, with fresh, data-driven definitions for an interdependent world.
For each entry, we also ask where it leaves the EU: where the bloc holds leverage and where it is exposed.
The project does not aim to present an exhaustive picture of the world economy or even of the topics we cover. Instead, it offers a few key data points on some of the biggest challenges Europe faces today, such as critical raw materials, China’s economic rise and Europe’s place in global tech.
European policymakers can only craft sound policies on such complex topics if they are armed with bullet-proof data. This is a journey through some of the numbers.
Methodology
General notes
Unless otherwise stated, we define G7/EU economies as Canada, the EU (as a whole), Japan, Britain and the US. We account for the impact of Brexit on EU data on a case-by-case basis, as detailed in charts’ footnotes and methodology.
Unless otherwise stated, we use current dollars because most primary sources present data in the US currency and we strived to avoid currency conversion distortions. We use current purchasing-power parity for R&D metrics.
Russia stopped publishing detailed customs data in early 2022, so the country’s granular figures from 2022 onwards are reconstructed from its trading partners’ records (mirror data). Russia’s trade totals are shown as published by the World Trade Organization.
China had not yet filed its 2025 annual trade data with UN Comtrade when we downloaded the data in mid-2026. Where a 2025 figure for China appears, it comes from its partners’ records or from China’s own preliminary customs data release.
Acknowledgments
The co-authors wish to thank each other for the laughter, support and banter. Taisa Sganzerla and Adam Harrison made our economics lingo sound as appealing as possible; if it still does not, that is on us. Nastassia Zenovich designed every chart and patiently redesigned many of them more than once; she went the extra mile and far beyond, and the dictionary owes its looks to her prowess. Chris Eichberger’s beautiful illustrations give life to the short stories that serve as hooks to the dictionary’s entries (our hope is that readers will come for his drawings and, with a bit of luck, stay for the economics). Martin Tenev spearheaded the creation of the website, turning a pile of entries, charts and illustrations into something readers can actually explore; we crossed the finish line smoothly thanks to him. Pia Jakobi skilfully orchestrated an impressive communications campaign (bonus stars go to her adorable dog, who was instrumental to the success of this project).
Our thanks also go to Angela Mehrer, who has managed this project since its inception, and to Paweł Zerka and Gosia Piaskowska, who helped us design and research several of the questions underpinning the dictionary.
This web special is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.