The EU in the age of Digital Empires
The internet has upended the world order. The exercise of power and governance in the digital sphere has become a major source of geopolitical contestation. At the heart of this competition lay technical standards, which can define what kind of values and visions will technologies embed. But while the EU uses standards to regulate the risks of digital technologies and protect fundamental rights, the United States pursues innovation and free speech as its ultimate goals. Finally, China attempts to promote centralized and authoritarian visions of digital governance by engaging more assertively and strategically in standard-setting.
These three jurisdictions, and their three visions of digital governance constitute the Digital Empires of our time. The American and Chinese Digital Empires wish to expand their spheres of influence in digital technologies. China’s Digital Silk Road aims to expand Chinese digital technologies in developing countries, embedding Chinese values of surveillance and data collection. Similarly, the United States’ Big Tech champions spearheads its vision on digital technologies across the world. And so the question becomes: can the EU compete?
In October 2024, ECFR published a Policy Brief that articulates a roadmap for a European digital grand strategy. It was argued that decision-makers will need to deal with three main dilemmas in the next EU mandate in order to realise this vision: Boosting innovation while upholding European values, boosting Europe’s economic security while preserving its openness, and boosting its international influence while adapting to a harsher geopolitical environment.
This workshop aims to present the main arguments of the Policy Brief and discuss about the challenges and actions needed to achieve a European digital grand strategy. To do so, it convenes EU decision-makers, representatives from the private sector and high-caliber researchers for a closed-door discussion under Chatham House rules.
Agenda
10:00-10:20: Welcome Coffee
10:20-10:30: Opening remarks – Arturo Varvelli, Head of Rome office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
10:30-10:45: Presentation of the ECFR Policy Brief “Control-Alt-Deliver: A digital grand strategy for the European Union” – Dr. José Ignacio Torreblanca, Head of Madrid office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR; Giorgos Verdi, Tech Policy Fellow, ECFR
10:45-12:00: Panel 1: Finding the balance between innovation and regulation in the new EU digital mandate
In the last mandate the EU adopted 95 regulations for digital products, services and infrastructure. However, as Mario Draghi and others have pointed out, these regulations can either slow down innovation or raise a restrictive barrier to enter the market. As the innovation gap between Europe and the US is large and continues to grow, stifling innovation can have rippling negative effects to Europe’s competitiveness and geopolitical stance. How can we ensure that the next EU mandate finds the right balance between regulation and innovation? What role can technical standards play to encourage innovation while minimizing regulatory burdens? What are the specific sectors of frontier technology that the EU should seek to foster and lead on?
Speakers: Joël Guschker, Senior Manager for International Affairs & Trade Policy, DIGITALEUROPE; Dr. José Ignacio Torreblanca, Head of Madrid office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR; Julia Tréhu, Program Manager and Fellow, GMF Technology
Chair: Giorgos Verdi, Tech Policy Fellow, ECFR
12:00-13:15: Panel 2: Beyond the Brussels Effect: The EU’s global influence in the new digital mandate
The EU’s global influence in technology has been weakened. While we used to boast about the Brussels Effect, today many of Europe’s allies opt for different approaches in digital technologies in order to encourage innovation in strategic sectors. A second life is needed to be given to the Brussels Effect, moving past a passive approach into a proactive and coherent technology foreign policy. How can Europe regain its global influence in technology amidst a fierce competition for leadership between the US and China? What role can global technical standards play in the EU’s efforts to externalize its governance approach? How can the Global Gateway instrument be improved in order to help the EU meet its broader strategic and foreign policy goals?
Speakers: Olivier Bringer, Head of Unit, DG CNECT, European Commission; Viktors Makarovs, Special Envoy on Digital Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia; Mathilde Maury, Director, Policy and Government Affairs, Nokia
Chair: Alberto Rizzi, Policy Fellow, ECFR
13:15-13:30 Wrap up and conclusions
13:30: 14:30: Light lunch and departure of participants