Tech Summit, 5th Edition: Europe and the Tech Oligarchs, Reclaiming Democracy and Sovereignty in the Digital Age
Moderato da
- Jim O’Brien (former US Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR)
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Cornelius Adebahr (Co-Executive Director, Institute for Strategic Dialogue)
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Alberto Alemanno (Professor, HEC Paris)
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Jeremy Cliffe (Editorial Director and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR)
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Alessandro De Pedys (Director General, Directorate-General for Cyber Issues, Information Technology and Technological Innovation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)
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Vera Franz (Founder, Economic Democracy Project)
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Thomas Gomart (Director, French Institute of International Relations)
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Carla Hustedt (Director, Centre for Digital Society, Stiftung Mercator)
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Julia Schwanholz (Professor, University of Duisburg-Essen)
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José-Ignacio Torreblanca (Senior Adviser and Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR)
Turin, 25–26 February 2026
NH Collection Piazza Carlina Hotel, Piazza Carlo Emanuele II 15, Turin
This year, the initiative focused on Europe’s response to the challenges posed by the now well-established rise of a new class of tech oligarchs, increasingly capable of influencing the political and institutional dynamics of our democracies. Against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the growing interdependence between political and corporate power in the United States, the Summit reflected on Europe’s role in countering the interference of these actors while maintaining a balance between innovation and regulation, security and freedom, and strategic autonomy and international cooperation. Among the main issues discussed were the threats to our democracies, the ways in which populist parties seek to legitimize these tech oligarchs, and the emergence of the latter as geopolitical actors in areas of strategic importance for Europe. The EU’s objective is twofold: to defend European technological and democratic sovereignty, and to preserve Europe’s ability to act as an autonomous normative and geopolitical power.
Agenda
DAY 1 – February 25th, 2026
19:30 – 21:30 Dinner discussion: Who governs the digital world? European democracy in the age of tech empires, technology is reshaping the foundations of democracy, changing how citizens engage and who truly holds power. With tech giants expanding their influence beyond the virtual sphere, European democracies face now a defining test. How can the EU and its Member States uphold their values in this context?
DAY 2 – February 26th, 2026
09:00 – 09:15 Welcome remarks
09:15 – 10:30 Panel 1: Tech power and the global order: is Europe already late? From Starlink’s role in Ukraine to digital infrastructure deals across Africa, private Tech companies shape now security and development far beyond national borders. Tech oligarchs have become geopolitical actors and this should imply a response from Europe to protect its values and maintain its influence in the areas of strategic interest.
10:30 – 11:00 Coﬀee break
11:00 – 12:15 Panel 2: Private power, public risks: Tech oligarchs and Europe’s democratic challenge. Who are today’s tech oligarchs, and what do they aim at? From elections interference and disinformation to the use of private digital infrastructures in conflicts, their influence already reaches deep into Europe’s democracy and security systems. How is the European political system reacting, and who is challenging it from the inside?
12:15 – 13:30 Panel 3: Europe’s last frontier: Defending technological sovereignty in the age of corporate power. The growing alliance between US polical power and its tech oligarchs poses new challenges for European autonomy. Defending technological sovereignty is no longer a technical matter but a democratic imperative. How can the EU resist tech and political coercion? Can it use regulation, investments, and diplomacy to defend its interests and preserve democratic control over technology?
13:30 – 13:45 Closing remarks
13:45 Light lunch and departure of participants