Shifting Powers: the evolving US-China presence amid the growing role of Russia in Africa
As Africa becomes an increasingly central arena for Russia’s interests, the role of the United States and China is undergoing significant transformation. With Trump’s return to the White House, a broader US economic-military repositioning in Africa to contain external influences seems to occur, while Beijing continues to deepen its structural economic presence across the continent, reshaping trade, infrastructure, and development paradigms. In this context, Moscow’s foothold in Africa – made
of a blend of hard and soft power, cooperation and assertiveness – must contend with the triangulation with Washington and Beijing.
The seminar is jointly organized by the European Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for American Studies, and Eni. It is held in English (no simultaneous translation), under Chatham House Rules
Agenda
Welcome remarks:
Giampiero Massolo, President, Mundys; ECFR Council Member
Speakers:
Virginie Collombier, Scientific Coordinator, LUISS Mediterranean Platform
Tarek Megerisi, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Aldo Pigoli, Adjunct Professor of Regional Studies and History of Contemporary Africa, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore
Marco Piredda, Head of International Relations, Eni
Chair: Arturo Varvelli, Head of Rome office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR