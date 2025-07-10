Round-Table – Breaking the Chain: Countering Shadow Fleet Operations in Europe’s Strategic Waterways
The event contributes to the wider Ukraine Recovery Conference by examining a critical dimension of Russia’s war against Ukraine: the economic infrastructure underlying the conflict and the maritime security challenges it creates for Europe.
It aims to create space for discussion among key experts and stakeholders on policy options to address Russian economic circumvention mechanisms through sanctions and other measures targeting shadow vessel operations currently used to bypass oil sanctions. Drawing on the latest data and expert insights, the discussion analyzes the effectiveness of existing economic measures targeting Russia and their implications for conflict resolution and European security.
The event is organised by the Rome office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), B4Ukraine, Centre for Geopolitics dell’Università of Cambridge, CREA, and LUISS School of Government.
Agenda
Welcome remarks:
- Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine (online)
- Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata, Senator and President of the Commission for European Union Affairs (online)
Main Discussion & Speakers:
- Teresa Coratella, European Council on Foreign Relations
- Oleg Dunda, Parliament of Ukraine (online)
- Captain Kurt Engelen, Centre for Security and Defence Studies (online)
- Petras Katinas, Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air
- Colonel Seb Pollington, U.K. Defence and NATO
- Victoria Vdovychenko, Centre for Geopolitics, University of Cambridge
Chair: Carolina De Stefano, Luiss School of Government
Q&A Session: Expert Comments in the Audience and Online:
- Ian Ralby, President, Auxilium Worldwide (online)
- Andrea Marchesetti, Analyst, Italian Embassy in UK (2013-2024)
- Andriy Klymenko, Director, Institute for Strategic Black Sea Studies ( online with the consecutive translation into English)
- Svitlana Romanko, Founder, CEO, Razom We Stand
Closing Remarks:
Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary