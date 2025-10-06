Preventing War in Europe: Swift Action for Peace
Europe is confronting a rapidly changing security landscape amid growing global instability. With
a major conflict unfolding in its centre and various emerging nearby, it is more important than
ever for European leaders, policymakers, and experts to engage in strategic, forward-thinking
dialogue on how to tackle these pressing security challenges across different national contexts.
The event explored Europe’s broader security and defence from both military and non-military perspectives, discuss how we can bring peace back to Europe, consider how the European public perceives these matters across different national contexts, and lessons learned from Ukraine.
The initiative has been organised with the kind support of Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CSF, and in partnership with Formiche.
Agenda
09:00-9:30 Welcome Coffee
09:30-09:45 A Dialogue with Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister and Former Foreign Minister of Sweden; Co-chair of ECFR’s Council
- Chair: Flavia Giacobbe, Director, Formiche Magazine and Airpress; ECFR Council Member
09:45-11:00 Panel 1: Bringing Peace Back to Europe
What role can Europe play in shaping the end of the war and the post-war order? Which political and strategic capabilities must the EU strengthen to succeed? How can we make European action for peace faster and more agile? This panel will explore critical gaps that risk undermining European security and discuss concrete steps to prevent future conflicts. We will also examine the evolving role of the transatlantic alliance and the transformation of NATO cooperation.
Speakers:
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- Marta Dassù, Editor-in-Chief, Aspenia; Senior Advisor Europe, Aspen Institute Italy; ECFR Board Member; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy (2013-2014)
- Gustav Gressel, Senior Lecturer & Researcher, National Defence Academy in Vienna
- Alessio Nardi, Advisor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy on Security, Justice, Cooperation, and Development Policies
- Simonas Šatūnas, Head of Cabinet of European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, European Commission
- Chair: Mark Leonard, Director and Co-founder, ECFR
11:00-12:15 Panel 2: Peace Through Strength: Societal, Economic and Technological Needs for Europe’s Defence
The war in Ukraine is a stark reminder that Europe must learn hard lessons to assume real responsibility for its own security. This panel focuses on the military and non-military dimensions of European defence, highlighting the vital role of technological innovation and rapid response in modern conflict. How can the EU accelerate decision-making and crisis management? What does the battlefield teach us about the necessity of staying ahead in the tech race, both to deter adversaries and to support allies? We will explore timely solutions that could transform Europe’s defence posture and ensure it is prepared for the challenges ahead.
Speakers:
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- Ryan Benitez, Chief Commercial Office, NATO Diana
- Enrico Della Gatta, Vice President, Geopolitical Studies & Advocacy, Fincantieri
- Jana Kobzova, Co-Director of the European Security Programme and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR; Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Slovakia (2019-2024)
- Mustafa Nayyem, Head of Government Relations, GTX LLC; Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine (2021-2024); Head of Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development (2023-2024)
- Jana Puglierin, Head of Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chair: Teresa Coratella, Deputy Head of Rome office and Policy Fellow, ECFR
12:15-12:30 Closing Remarks by Nicu Popescu, Co-Director of the European Security Programme and Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (2021-2024)