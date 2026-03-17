Incontro con Sara Olsvig

Relatori

Sara Olsvig

Roma, 4 Marzo 2026

Regus Piazza Barberini, Via del Tritone 132, Roma

European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) ha organizzato un incontro con Sara Olsvig, Presidente dell’Inuit Circumpolar Council. L’incontro ha avuto luogo in lingua inglese durante un working lunch.