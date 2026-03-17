Geopolitical Briefing with Jim O’Brien

, Berlin time (CET, UTC+1)

Milan, February 25th 2026

Generali Tower, Milan

Generali and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) organised a Geopolitical Briefing with Jim O’BrienDistinguished Visiting Fellow at ECFR and former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs in the Biden administration. This session provided a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the current geopolitical landscape and its implications for economies and financial markets.