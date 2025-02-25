From water to airspace – Geopolitical tensions and security infrastructures: what role for Europe
ECFR is organizing a series of closed-door workshops in the framework of the project “Towards an Open, Free and Global Internet” funded by Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo and in partnership with Italian foreign policy magazine Formiche.
After a first meeting on the content layer of the internet, which was held in Rome in June 2024 and a second one on the logical layer in November 2024 in Brussels, ECFR is convening a third and final workshop on freedom of the physical layer of the internet, in Warsaw on 25 February 2025.
Despite often being overlooked, the physical infrastructure layer remains a key component of an open internet model. Geopolitical tensions increasingly impact the stability and security of internet infrastructure. Nations may engage in espionage or sabotage, targeting undersea cables and strategic nodes, thereby jeopardizing the integrity of the global network. These challenges necessitate coordinated international efforts to enhance resilience and ensure robust governance frameworks.
Europe in particular faces mounting challenges in the security of its critical communication infrastructures, as recent hybrid attacks and sabotages have shown. At the same time, the competition to develop new tech systems is increasingly contested, with the US and China fielding alternative solutions, and the EU would need to step up its capabilities to compete in this new tech race and deliver on its goal of an open internet for all.
This workshop aims to develop a discussion about this timely topic by convening in Warsaw in the framework of the Polish EU Presidency with a group of EU decision-makers, representatives from the private sector and experts for a closed-door discussion under Chatham House rules.
Agenda
09:30-10:00: Welcome Coffee
10:00-10:15 kick off by Mieszko Pawlak, Secretary of State, Deputy Head of the National Security Bureau for International Security Policy
10:30-11:45: Panel 1: Under the Sea: submarine cables protection and economic security
Recent Baltic Sea cable damage underscores Europe’s vulnerability in protecting critical digital infrastructure essential for its internet connectivity and economic stability. The escalating threat from malicious actors demands a robust, coordinated European response. What specific dangers does Europe face, and how can it effectively counter sabotage? Given that economic security and infrastructure resilience are key priorities of the Polish EU Presidency, how can these be strengthened amidst these growing threats? Also, given the considerable gaps in the international governance of sub-sea cables, how can Europe contribute to a more effective international governance system of internet cabling?
James Henry Bergeron, Chief Political Advisor to Commander, NATO Allied Maritime Command in Northwood UK and previously the POLAD to Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO
Zbigniew Muszyński, Director, Government Centre for Security
Maria van Steendelaar, Legal adviser, National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security, Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands
Sophie Witte, Policy Advisor, Munich Security Conference
Chair: Alberto Rizzi, Policy Fellow, ECFR
11:45-12:00 break
12:00-13:15: New connectivity systems and international governance: Europe in the global tech race
The vulnerabilities of traditional communications infrastructure are pushing major players to develop and deploy new systems, including satellite solutions. Squeezed between the US and China in an increasingly contested global tech race, the EU is pursuing domestic options to strengthen its digital sovereignty. How can Europe ensure its digital competitiveness while also defending an open and free internet model?
Katja Bego, Senior Research Fellow, International Security Programme, Chatham House
Alessandro Marrone, Head of “Defence, security and space” program, Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI)
Matija Renčelj, Research Manager, European Space Policy Institute (ESPI)
Chair: Herman Quarles van Ufford, Senior Advisor, European Power Programme, Tech Initiative – Geoeconomics & Tech, ECFR
13:15-13:30 Wrap up and conclusions
13:40: 14:30: Light lunch and departure of participants